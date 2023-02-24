The search for a new city manager in Athens appears to be nearing its conclusion.
During Tuesday’s monthly meeting, Athens City Council members were given resumes for four applicants by Mayor Steve Sherlin. The applicants are the result of the council’s search committee narrowing their list down.
Sherlin noted that the committee — which includes five members and three voting alternates — began the process at the start of February with 44 applications and thinned the pile down to four.
“They will be given to you tonight at the end of this meeting,” Sherlin said at the time. “Take them these home, please — we’re not going to discuss this here tonight.”
Sherlin said he was comfortable with the council members looking over the resumes and contacting the candidates as well.
“Do your due diligence and then, when we meet, we’ll have a contact in concert,” he said.
That next meeting is now set for Thursday, March 2 at 5 p.m. in the council chambers. There, Sherlin said the council members will be tasked with discussing the four finalists, deciding who among them to contact, setting up dates for interviews and talking about what the future city manager’s contract will look like. Interviews can be set with as few as one or as many as all four finalists, Sherlin said.
“In the event we do not come to a consensus on the four the committee has sent to us, we will ask the committee to resume negotiations and send us four more,” Sherlin explained. “The committee is not dismissed, they are in recess.”
The committee, appointed by the council members, consists of Bob Roseberry, Richard Brogan, Lisa Dotson, Amy Sullins and Chairman Jeff Cunningham. The three alternates are Robert Long, Shane Sewell and Moises Contreras.
They are in place to help the process of determining a replacement for former City Manager C. Seth Sumner, who resigned in November of 2022.
The terms agreed to by the council as Sumner resigned were for six months of Sumner’s salary to be paid in one lump sum — totaling $60,247.20 — plus the vacation hours that he had accrued — totaling $10,825.96. That salary would be offset by however much Sumner makes if he gains new employment as a city manager elsewhere or if he finds employment that pays him “in excess” of his annual salary in Athens, $120,488.53.
Finance Director Mike Keith has served as the city’s interim manager since Sumner stepped down.
