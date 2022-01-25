The Athens Department of Parks & Recreation has announced the Daddy Daughter Dance, originally scheduled for Feb. 11 and 12, has been rescheduled. The new dance date will be Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26. Dances will be held on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Ticket information will be announced on Feb. 23.
“Our goal is to have a dance with as close to 100% capacity as possible. With the data we have in hand, it was determined that the March dates give us a better chance to do that,” said Austin Fesmire, director of Parks & Recreation. “We realize the dance is an important part of the life and culture of our community and I want to assure everyone that we are doing everything possible to make that happen, including having a backup set of dates. Thank you for your continued encouragement and for understanding the necessity of this date change.”
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the last call for loose leaf pick up:
The Public Works Department has finished its second round of leaf collection. The final round of loose leaf collection is from now through Friday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m.
Place loose leaves curbside, three to five feet from the edge of the yard up into your yard now for pick up. After Friday, Feb. 11, leaves must be bagged for collection.
Bagged leaves are picked up throughout the year during the brush/junk route pick-ups.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties is now accepting nominations for the Dick Dyer Community Service Award.
The Dick Dyer Award is a community service award given each year to an individual who exemplifies Dyer’s vision and caring spirit for the community. As the first United Way Director, Dyer worked to provide the community with services that meet the most pressing needs.
The recipient of the Dick Dyer Award should have made significant contributions to the community through church or civic activities and made a lasting impression through his/her work. The award recipient is chosen by a panel of previous recipients.
The award will be given at the United Way Annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon on Feb. 10.
In addition to being named the Dick Dyer Community Service Award recipient, the person chosen will also represent McMinn County as the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award recipient. The Governor’s office established this award to recognize ways volunteers strengthen communities, increase volunteerism to meet compelling needs, and show that volunteering is rewarding and part of what it means to be a Tennessean. The award will be presented at a ceremony hosted by Gov. Bill Lee in Nashville.
To submit a nomination, mail it to P.O. Box 1681, Athens, TN 37371. You may also email it to unitedway@unitedwaymm.com or drop it off at the United Way office at 313 Maple Street. The deadline for submission is Feb. 1.
United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties will conduct its annual agency workshop on Thursday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. at the McMinn County Higher Education Building, located at 2345 Denso Drive in Athens.
Any 501(c)3 non-profit agency interested in applying for funding from the 2022 campaign and becoming a United Way Partner Agency must attend. The 2022-23 application for funding will be available at this time.
For more information about the fund allocation process and to RSVP to the meeting, contact Paige Zabo by calling 423-745-9606 or via email at paige@unitedwaymm.com
The Good Faith Clinic will be in session on Jan. 25, with refills at 3 p.m. and doctor visits at 3:30 p.m.
Good Faith Clinic provides medical care for adults under 65 in McMinn and Meigs counties that do not have health insurance. GFC meets on the campus of Christ Community Church, located at 18 S. Congress Parkway in Athens.
