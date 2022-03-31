New leadership is in place for the Etowah Police Department.
Scott Hicks was chosen as the newest chief of the EPD, filling a spot that has been filled by an interim chief since November 2021.
According to Etowah City Manager Russ Blair, Hicks has been working as the chief of police since Friday.
Blair made the official announcement of Hicks becoming the new chief during the Etowah Commission meeting on Monday.
The city has witnessed several new police chiefs since Eric Armstrong was fired in 2020 due to charges being filed against him for an alleged domestic incident.
After Armstrong was removed from the position, Jim Shaw served as chief until December 2020, when he decided to retire.
Daniel Hampton became the interim chief of police for the City of Etowah while Shaw was out on medical leave and was promoted to a permanent position upon Shaw’s retirement.
Hampton resigned from the Etowah Police Department in November of last year.
Blair noted at the time that Hampton’s decision was from a desire to pursue other opportunities.
“I think he was looking for different opportunities for himself and we appreciate his service to the City of Etowah and the citizens of the town. We wish him the best in his future endeavors,” Blair said after Hampton’s resignation.
Following Hampton, EPD Captain Tonya Norwood became interim chief of police for the department while the city accepted applications for the position.
During Monday’s meeting, Blair introduced Hicks to the city commissioners and those in attendance.
“In the back row, I am pleased to introduce to you Scott Hicks as the new Etowah chief of police,” he said. “His first official day was Friday and he hit the ground running, so you will see him out and about in town.”
