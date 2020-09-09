Two students in Meigs County have recently been awarded first place on their grade level for the posters they made on Tennessee history.
The theme of the Daughters of the American Revolution statewide contest for 2019-2020 has been “Tennessee’s Perfect 36: How Tennessee Gave Women the Right to Vote.”
Khloe Jones, a student at Meigs North Elementary School, was awarded first place in the area on the fourth grade level. She is the daughter of Lauren Jones of Decatur.
On the sixth grade level, Gabriel Ornelas, currently a seventh grader at Meigs Middle School, was awarded first place on the sixth grade level. He is the son of Yesenia Pina of Decatur.
Clare Nell Breeden, chair of the local Tennessee History Poster Committee, recently presented a certificate to each grade level winner and DAR awards at each school recognizing them for their achievement. Students in grades four, five, six and seven are eligible to enter a poster in competition on a theme chosen by the state DAR Committee.
