Isaiah 117 House held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday at the location of its new house in Englewood that will serve both McMinn and Monroe counties.
Isaiah 117 is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping children in transit to foster care by housing them until a foster family can be found.
Isaiah House Regional Administrator for the Tennessee Valley Shannon Roman, who oversees McMinn County, expressed her excitement for the vision of Isaiah House continuing to grow.
“It is so exciting that we are breaking ground for yet another Isaiah 117 House today in our community. This home will be a place where hundreds of children will spend one of the worst days of their lives, but because of this great organization and all of you as supporters and volunteers that day will be a little brighter for each of those children,” Roman said. “They will be able to wait for placement in a comfortable home setting with warm food, clean clothes, normalcy and someone to love them. Even though this house is beginning construction, the children and families as well as our DCS staff in our community are already experiencing the love from everyone.”
Roman said she is grateful for the support of the community and the partnership between the Department of Children’s Services and Isaiah House.
“Thank you all for your support of this great organization,” Roman expressed. “It is a very much needed service in our community and we are so happy and excited that you are here.”
Isaiah House Regional Administrator for the Eastern Region Marcy Martin, who oversees Monroe County, stated the event was special to her due to her being a Monroe County native.
“If you felt the need for Isaiah 117 House was great before the pandemic, the need now has grown since the pandemic,” Martin said. “Obviously in that moment (when DCS has to hold a child until they find a family to take them in), reducing trauma, these kids have somewhere they can go, the staff have somewhere they can go when they’re getting assistance, leaving with school supplies, clothes and things that they need so that foster parents aren’t having to struggle to get that together ... the foster parents are able to sit down with those kids and let them get acclimated. They can sit down with those children and let them be kids in that moment instead of a task that has to be accomplished.”
Tim King, who donated the land to Isaiah House, stated that he knew God had a higher purpose for his property after learning about Isaiah 117 House.
“When Melinda (King’s wife) and I decided that we would donate this and help build a house we felt that God, rather than us build a house to sell, said this could be something for generations to come to help the kids in our community,” King expressed. “Our communities have been great. Since we have been involved, so many people have come up to us and said we’ll help you do the electric, plumbing and donate materials and it has just been awesome.”
Isaiah 117 House Founder and Director Ronda Paulson stated this was the 14th time they have gathered on a piece of property and have had a community come together to build a house for children going into the foster care system.
“I’m going to be honest, this is the first time we’ve ever seen $10,500 raised at a stockyard,” she proclaimed. “This is the 14th time, but this is the first time $102,000 has ever been raised in lemonade. It is so beautiful to see a community come together in this way and say no more. No more cubicles, no more conference rooms, no more feeling very alone on the most traumatic day a child will ever walk ... I cannot thank you enough for wanting this for your children.”
She added that she could feel the crowd’s resolve to help the children of their communities.
“You are saying to your children, we are not going anywhere, you are not alone and you are going to build walls right here on this property that say we are here to protect you. You are going to put a bathtub in that says we are here to love you and you are going to build an attic full of stuff that says this community cares about you and that you have never been alone and that you are not alone,” Paulson said. “They are going to walk into that attic and they are going to pick out their favorite colored shirt and a new pair of shoes and if you don’t believe there is power in that, if you don’t believe there is power in lavishly loving a child on their worst day, let me share a story that I heard two weeks ago.”
She then spoke to the crowd of a little girl who was left at school and was taken in by the principal.
“She had been at the Isaiah 117 House ... and they had lavishly loved on her in these hours of wait and then they lavishly loved on this foster family and got them everything that they needed and we thought that story was done on our part,” she expressed. “Just recently the foster family reached back out and said that five year old little girl is about to turn six and said that she wanted her birthday party to be at Isaiah 117 House. That child was removed from everything she knew that day and because of God’s love and home that God built, she wants to go back there because she felt His presence just like you do right now. God is building homes for children that He has never forgotten and we get to be part of it. Thank you for being part of it.”
