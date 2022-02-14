Nominations are now open for the “Febb Ensminger Burn Woman of the Year” award.
The all-women committee, many being past recipients of the former Business Professional Woman of the Year award, will be considering several criteria including:
• Excellence in leadership
• Professional accomplishments
• Involvement in the community
• Participation in civic organizations
• Passion for volunteer efforts in the community
Nominees should be at least 40 years of age and have been a resident of McMinn County for at least 15 years.
Crescent Sock Company is the sponsor of the Woman of the Year award, which the organization named in memory of Febb Burn.
Burn was the wife of a co-founder of Crescent and mother of Harry T. Burn.
She was very instrumental in convincing Harry T. Burn to cast the decisive vote in favor of women’s suffrage; thus, the passage of the 19th Amendment.
“We will honor a passionate, dedicated, strong and inspiring woman much like Febb Ensminger Burn,” stated a news release on the award.
The inaugural winner in 2021 was Mintie Willson.
Anyone who would like to nominate someone for this award can send a signed letter of recommendation along with details about their leadership roles, accomplishments, awards, involvement in local civic organizations and volunteer work and in the McMinn County community.
Submit nominations to Crescent Sock Company as follows:
• Via mail to: Attn: WOTY, PO Box 669, Niota, TN 37826 • Via e-mail to: callen@crescent-inc.com (Cathy B Allen) or sbboyd@crescent-inc.com (Sandra B Boyd)
The deadline for nominations is Tuesday, March 15. The committee will review all nominees and select a winner.
The award will be presented at the annual meeting of the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce in April.
