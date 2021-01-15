Commissioner Max Miller has resigned from the Etowah City Commission, leaving a new vacancy for the board.
According to Etowah City Manager Tina Tuggle, Miller resigned from his position due to moving outside of the city limits.
“He had to change locations for his career,” Tuggle noted.
She wished Miller well during his ventures in life.
“It was great to work with him and we are all going to miss him. He is a great young man who I was proud to work with. He was very impressive to me,” Tuggle said. “It is sad to see him go but we wish him well. He has a bright future ahead of him and he needed to go wherever he needed to go for his family’s well being.”
Miller’s resignation was effective Dec. 31, 2020.
A special called meeting of the Etowah City Commission has been set for Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 5:30 p.m. to “make the selection for the appointment regarding the open seat left on the commission.”
The meeting will be held via teleconferencing and broadcast live via the city’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ cityofetowah
Miller was originally elected to the commission on Aug. 2, 2018. He and fellow challengers Mike Casteel and Haroldean Thompson ran for a total of three seats alongside incumbents Burke Garwood and Roby Helm.
Thompson would eventually drop out of the race and Miller, Casteel and Garwood were elected.
There are now four seats filled on the commission — Garwood, Jim Swayne, John James and Misty Webb — and one open.
