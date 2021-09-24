The Athens City Council unanimously approved more than $1 million worth of street paving on Wednesday night.
The city received three bids for the project and accepted the low bid of $1,066,988.50 from Rogers Group. This was the recommended bid from the city’s engineering consultants, Mattern & Craig.
According to a companion memorandum included with the resolution passed by the council: “This project includes but is not necessarily limited to: Resurfacing of Central Avenue from Sunset Drive to Slack Road; Slack Road from Madison Avenue to City Limits; Cedar Springs Road from Elizabeth Street to Keith Lane; North Jackson Street from Fisher Street to Railroad Avenue; Westside Avenue from Frye Street to Cleveland Avenue; Elizabeth Street from White Street to Cedar Springs Road; Dupitt Street from Tellico Avenue to Decatur Pike.”
This paving project will be funded through the STBG (Surface Transportation Block Grant) program. Upon concurrence from the Tennessee Department of Transportation with the engineer’s recommendation, Rogers Group will be authorized to proceed with the work.
The accepted bid was more than $400,000 less than the next closest bidder.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting, the council unanimously approved a resolution that will allow the city to retain more than $150,000 in unused STBG funding by rolling those funds into a future paving project. This proposed project has identified Tellico Avenue, Park Street, Glendale Avenue, Mt. Verd Road, Sharp Road, Woodward Avenue, Forrest Avenue and Dennis Street as potential sites for future paving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.