The unemployment rate for McMinn County slightly increased for the month of April while Meigs County remained the same.
According to the State of Tennessee, the unemployment rate for McMinn County for the month of April was 3.4%, which is a 0.1% increase from the previous month’s rate of 3.3%.
Meigs County retained its March rate, holding at 3.6% for the month of April.
State Statistical Analyst Patrick Todd stated that he didn’t expect to see much change in the rate for the month of April.
“If it did change I would have expected it to go down a little bit,” Todd noted. “I don’t think this increase (in McMinn) is anything to worry about. The rates are getting so low that it would be hard for it to get much lower.”
Todd stated there were some changes in the labor force for the month of April as well.
“McMinn went up around 150 people, which that could have helped nudge the rate up a little bit,” Todd said. “Meigs County went up by two people, so not enough to show a change in the rate.”
The labor force counts how many people are actively seeking employment in the community.
Though there wasn’t much movement in the numbers for the time being, Todd noted that this type of stagnation has been common for this time of the year.
“I wouldn’t expect any big movement for the upcoming rates as well,” he stated. “We would probably see things pretty similar to this one or they may slightly go up or down, but I think that will be all that we see.”
Nationally, the rate declined half a percent to 3.3% for April. The state rate bumped up slightly, rising from 3% to 3.1%.
The rate changes varied county-by-county, as the rate went up in 60 counties and fell in 12. It held steady in 23.
That leaves the rate below 5% in 94 counties, between 5% and 10% in one county and above 10% in none.
The highest rate statewide was in Perry County, at 5.1%. The lowest rate was Williamson County, coming in at an even 2%.
Around the area, Bradley County retained its rate of 3%, Hamilton County rose 0.2% to a rate of 3%, Loudon County increased by 0.1% for a rate of 2.8%, Monroe County climbed 0.1% to a rate of 2.8%, Polk County jumped 0.1% to a rate of 3.2%, Rhea County hopped 0.1% to a rate of 3.5% and Roane County rose 0.1% for a rate of 3.1%.
