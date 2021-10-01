While she favored lowering the number of troops in Afghanistan, one of Tennessee’s two U.S. Senators said she disliked the way the military departure from the Middle Eastern country was handled.
In an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian on Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) said she was bothered by several bits of information that came out during a Senate hearing on Tuesday.
The hearing was held to discuss the controversial withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan and featured questioning of four U.S. military leaders — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Gen. Mark Milley, Gen. Kenneth McKenzie and Gen. Scott Miller.
“What we heard was that President Joe Biden was advised against doing the expedited drawdown,” Blackburn said. “He was advised to keep 2,500 troops on the ground — to basically stay with the plan that had been agreed to by the Trump administration and also our allies, the Afghan government.”
In an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos earlier this year, Biden had said that “it was split” between military leaders on whether or not to leave troops behind. Stephanopoulos followed that up by asking if military leaders had advised that leaving 2,500 troops would keep stability in the country and Biden responded that “no one said that to me that I can recall.”
“But Joe Biden wanted a date certain,” Blackburn said. “That’s why we ended up with the debacle that we had.”
Blackburn said that she was in favor of dropping the troop numbers in Afghanistan, but not withdrawing altogether.
“It was time to change our positioning in Afghanistan,” she said. “We were going to leave our embassy there, keep Bagram airfield and, just as with our embassies located in countries around the globe, what we were going to do was have a small military presence. It was time to do that and that’s why President (Donald) Trump and Secretary (of State Mike) Pompeo had put together a plan with our allies, the Afghan government, they had worked a plan with the Afghanistan military and things were all set to proceed.”
She added that it would have been a conditional drawdown in an attempt to ensure stability before U.S. troops left.
“Once conditions were met on the ground in different places and it was stable and secure — it was a conditions-based release — then our coalition would move forward and these provinces would be turned over in an orderly fashion one at a time,” she said.
However, she noted, that’s not the plan that ultimately was used when the withdrawal happened.
“President Biden did not want to keep that plan and they changed it,” she said.
Blackburn also expressed concern about something that couldn’t be specified during Tuesday’s hearing.
“The departments of Defense and State, as of (Tuesday), still could not tell us how many Americans there were still left over in Afghanistan,” she said. “They can’t tell you how many SIV (Special Immigrant Visa) holders are still there.”
Shortly after all troops departed Afghanistan, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken estimated that there were between 100 to 200 Americans left behind there, but nothing more concrete has been reported.
Blackburn said that her office currently has about 2,000 cases of Americans and allies they are trying to determine whereabouts for.
“We’re having trouble finding out if these cases are active cases, if the individuals got out of Afghanistan or not, where they are in the process,” Blackburn said. “We are continuing to work these cases. So many of our National Guard groups from around the state, so many of our guys who had been a part of a military unit that was deployed to Afghanistan, they have come to us for us to help them in getting these staff aides, interpreters, linguists, intel sources, embassy workers, drivers — they wanted to get them out.”
Blackburn said that process hasn’t gone smoothly.
“It’s very frustrating to them that the federal government promised to help relocate them to a safe third country or to the U.S. to get them out of Afghanistan if and when we left — to see that promise is not being kept is a concern to so many of our National Guard men and women,” she said.
While she wants to see “those who have been in service to our nation” brought here from Afghanistan, Blackburn added that the refugee process as a result of the withdrawal is a concern as well, as she said that many are coming across the southern border and some are being relocated into communities without letting state and local government officials know about it.
“I’m working on legislation that would require transparency with local elected officials,” she said. “Many times, with those who have illegally entered the country, there is a high rate of COVID, there is a high need for essential services, additional child services, educational services. I’ve heard from mayors how concerned they are.”
Blackburn argued that “97% of individuals coming into the country are not people who have worked with our military or our embassy and not in the credentialed process. Three percent are SIV holders or their family or SIV applicants.”
