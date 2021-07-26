The 6th annual Community First Awards Committee at Cleveland State Community College received dozens of nominations seeking to honor individuals across five categories.
Nominations were selected based on this year’s theme of putting the community first during a world-wide pandemic. There were a total of 10 honorees for the individual categories, with four of them from the local area.
“This is the first time that the Community First Awards has utilized a special theme,” stated Dr. Bill Seymour, CSCC president. “Given the significance of the pandemic and its impact on every aspect of our lives, it made perfect sense to shine a light on the many ways servant leaders put our communities first during the past 15 months.”
Selections were made for the top candidates for each category, as well as the one person who will be identified as the Community First Person of the Year. The person of the year will not be revealed until the Community First Gala on Sept. 21 at the Barn at Faith Farms in Athens.
To purchase a ticket or for more information, contact Cindy Dawson at (423) 614-8703. Tickets for the gala will be on sale Aug. 1 online at mycs.cc/communityfirst
All proceeds from the event will go to the CSCC Foundation Annual Campaign.
The categories and honorees are as follows:
• Education: Alisha Fox, vice president of Finance and chief operating officer of CSCC, from Birchwood
• Non-Profit Leadership: Julie Ladd, executive director of Full Circle Medical Center in Athens
• Public Service: C. Seth Sumner, Athens city Manager
• Student Leadership: Noah Graybeal, student at McMinn County High School in Athens
• Arts: Rick Norton, associate editor of the Cleveland Daily Banner in Cleveland
• Business: Steve Hartline, owner of Hartline, LLC in Cleveland
• Healthcare: Dr. John Jaggers, pulmonologist at Blue Ridge Pulmonary Medicine in Cleveland
• Philanthropy: Andrea Boddecker, owner of Brooks Screen Printing in Cleveland; and Brittany Katz, owner of Terra Running Company and Cleveland Coffee & Market in Cleveland
• Volunteer Service: Kenneth Archer, retired pharmacist with Archers Family Pharmacy in Sweetwater
