McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy recently discussed plans to bring a little more protection to his deputies.
During last week’s McMinn County Commission Strategic Planning Retreat, Guy talked to the commissioners about grant opportunities he was pursuing. One of those, the Violent Crime Intervention Fund, would allow him to purchase a ballistic shield for each deputy on the force.
While holding the shield up for board members to see, Guy noted that a recent active shooter incident encouraged him to both look into them and have enough on hand for all officers.
“If you watched in Uvalde (Texas) you saw those officers standing outside waiting for somebody to show up with one of these,” Guy said. “That caused a lot of criticism and it caused, probably, some people to die. They were waiting on this because these shields are rated against rifle fire.”
He said that the officers waited until the third shield arrived at the school to make their move, which he estimated cost them 20 to 30 minutes. If they’re purchased by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department, Guy said each deputy would be able to have one on hand, eliminating any need to wait.
“We found a company that will sell us these shields,” he said, adding that the agreement was the department could have them for $350 each if they were willing to put the shields together themselves. “That’s probably a $1,300 item.”
Guy explained that the shields are made of compressed fiberglass instead of Kevlar, which should make them useful for longer. The department has already bought a couple, he said.
“We really, really like them,” Guy noted. “Just about anything we would face, this is going to protect those officers. The manufacturer said our grandkids ... would be able to use these things.”
No voting was allowed at the summit, as it was held simply for discussion and planning. The commission holds the summit each year to hear from county officials and plan for the upcoming year.
This year’s summit was held at the McMinn Higher Education Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.