Now that the U.S. Congressional elections have passed, attention is turning toward next year’s presidential races.
On the Democratic side, focus has been on whether or not President Joe Biden will decide to run for re-election and, if not, who might be the best candidate to replace him.
On the Republican side, much of the talk has been on former President Donald Trump, who announced in November his intention to run once again. Meanwhile, several other potential candidates have teased the idea of putting together campaigns.
During an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian last week, U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.) gave his thoughts on the importance of the race and what he expects over the next year and a half.
“We need a Republican in the White House,” Fleischmann said. “The past two years of the Biden administration have not only been rudderless and confused, they’ve been bad and dangerous for our country.”
Fleischmann stressed his belief that the Biden administration must be replaced in 2024.
“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have hurt us on so many fronts — domestically and internationally,” he argued, adding his view that the current administration has “absolutely no ability to lead or to govern.”
Who that replacement should be, however, will be a hotly debated topic on the Republican side of the aisle. For Fleischmann, the preference is likely to be easy.
“If President Trump decides to run and gets the nomination, my gut feeling is he’ll get that with relative ease,” he said. “Hes basically saying he is going to run, so my support will be there. I don’t think there’s anybody out there now ... that will beat him.”
However, if Trump’s decision were to change in the leadup to next year’s election, Fleischmann said he likes the potential replacements as the unofficial head of the party.
“There’s a great group of potential candidates,” Fleischmann said, noting that he expects to see current senators, governors and possibly “independently wealthy business people” throw their hats in the ring.
The names he tossed out as potential candidates next year include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Sen. Tim Scott and Sen. Josh Hawley.
“There are other very successful Republican governors and senators” who could run, he added. “I don’t necessarily see anybody from the U.S. House at this time talking about that.”
Despite his stated support for Trump, Fleischmann said he won’t hesitate to vote for whoever gets the Republican nomination.
“I’m going to keep an open mind with the understanding that whoever, ultimately, the Republican nominee will be, I will support,” he said.
