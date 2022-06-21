The Daily Post-Athenian's annual 20 Under 40 special section is in the works, providing a chance for local residents to honor their peers.
The section is printed each year to celebrate the accomplishments of 20 local residents under the age of 40 years old. This is the 11th iteration of this section and the deadline for nominations is Thursday, June 30 at 4 p.m.
The form can be found on The Daily Post-Athenian's Facebook page and entries may be submitted to tina.huckabey@dailypostathenian.com or dropped off at The DPA office at 206 W. Washington Avenue in Athens. Entries submitted by mail can be sent to The Daily Post-Athenian, Attn: 20 Under 40, P.O. Box 340, Athens, TN 37371-0340
"The McMinn County area is filled with citizens under the age of 40 who do great things for this community," DPA Special Projects/Events Director Tina Huckabey said. "The DPA is proud to honor these overachievers and we feel that it's extremely important that we acknowledge our neighbors who work diligently every day to make this a great place to work and live."
The section inserts into the paper in July each year, though this year's exact date has not yet been determined.
"It is important to recognize these talented individuals who are and will be making decisions for our community in the future," DPA Publisher Jeff Schumacher added. "We know there are several people out there who fit this criteria, we just need them to be nominated. Our publication is the perfect way to get these leaders and the public introduced to each other."
Beyond being 39 or younger as of Dec. 31, 2021, the criteria for being named 20 Under 40 includes "dedication and success in their vocation, a role model in their career, demonstrates leadership in their business and is making a positive impact in our community."
Included on the form is information involving a nominee's community involvement, professional success, special honors or accomplishments and an opportunity for the nominator to explain why the person would be a good fit for the section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.