Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020 and people began to be encouraged or required to remain at home, businesses have reportedly struggled with finding enough staff to operate at full capacity both across the country and in the local area.
McMinn County Mayor John Gentry recently discussed this issue and noted that pre-pandemic, in 2019, the county had a strong economy.
“Unemployment was around 4% and sometimes even below that,” he recalled. “You already have a tight labor market and then you add to that the pandemic and then you have the federal benefit packages that came out and didn’t really require a lot of things in return to receive those benefits, which some of those are ongoing, so it is obvious to anyone that is going out. For example, you could go to get a bite to eat and see that restaurants are closing early or for a day or two out of the week because they have to give the employees that they do have a break.”
He noted that many places, from fast food restaurants to factories, are currently looking for employees.
“I think the last I heard for McMinn County there are 800 openings for jobs,” he noted. “You want your employers to be in a position of strength. Right now the county revenues are fine, the demand for the services that these businesses offer are strong, but the concern is that eventually you can’t meet that demand and people will start going elsewhere. You want to make sure that it all stays in the county, but people will look for other sources or they will go to alternative products — so those are the concerns we have.”
Another point of struggle Gentry discussed comes from the shortage of delivery drivers involving everything from supplying stock at stores to delivering personal packages.
“We have such a growing online presence, but the internet doesn’t deliver things to your house. While you can order it, it can’t deliver it because it takes a human being in a vehicle to deliver it,” Gentry said. “We probably have a higher demand for drivers now than we ever have before just because of the online economy, because now you are looking at thousands of trips to individual homes.”
Gentry noted the evolution the economy has been in the era of the internet.
“Our economy used to be based on people going to the store, but now the store is coming to the people and it takes a lot more drivers to do that which leads to a higher demand of vehicles, a higher demand for energy, and a higher demand for drivers and right now we have so many positions available in every career field that places are competing for those same jobs and assembly workers, restaurant workers, just everyone is competing for a workforce right now,” he said.
One of his biggest concerns about the current economic situation is the threat of inflation, he added.
“When you put trillions of dollars into the economy, inflation is going to happen. That is economics 101,” Gentry expressed. “I think what will help is when our industry is not competing with the federal government for employees and I’m not saying that not because of them having a lot of employees, but because of the benefit packages. It doesn’t require participation in the job market to receive the benefits.”
He believes everybody wanted to help each other early in the pandemic, however more employment is needed.
“Ronald Reagan said the closest thing to eternal life on earth is a government program because we have a hard time turning something off once we start,” Gentry said. “This stuff will have to be turned off to take the pressure off of our private sector industry. I think when you see those programs end you will see a lot more people coming to the workforce again.”
