Heather White, an author, environmental advocate, and non-profit CEO with local ties will be at White Street Market in Athens on Wednesday, April 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a “Meet & Greet.”
White is the author of “One Green Thing: Discover Your Hidden Power to Help Save the Planet.” Published by Harper Horizons, a subsidiary of Harper-Collins, it is scheduled to be released on “Earth Day.”
With a foreword written by Erin Brockovich, the book is described as a “call to action.” In her book, White presents research-backed strategies for personal climate action with stories from her childhood in East Tennessee, her career in Washington, D.C., and Yellowstone, and life with her family — including two Gen-Z daughters.
White grew up in East Tennessee. Her family has roots in Polk County. Her mother, Sue Poston Marler, currently lives in Athens, but grew up in Polk County.
White’s great-grandfather, Dock Floyd Poston, originally lived in the old community of Sylco in Polk County. After Parksville Dam was built in the early 1900s, Sylco was covered with the impounded waters of Parksville Lake and the Poston family moved to the Benton area. Cleo Poston, White’s grandmother, taught math at Polk County High School for many years. Her grandfather, William Poston, worked at Ocoee Number One Powerhouse on the Ocoee River until his retirement.
White was born in Oak Ridge and received her early education at public schools in Oak Ridge and Clinton. She earned her J.D. magna cum laude from the University of Tennessee College of Law and studied international environmental law at the University of Nairobi Faculty of Law in Kenya. Prior to attending UT, she graduated from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Environmental Science as an Echols Scholar. At UVA, White spent a year abroad studying conservation biology at the University of Otago in Dunedin, New Zealand.
Today, White lives with her husband, David Diamond, and their two daughters in Bozeman, Mont.
She is president and CEO of Heather White Strategies, LLC — a consulting firm that partners with businesses, foundations, and nonprofits. Last year, she started “One Green Thing,” a non-profit organization that addresses climate crisis anxiety.
White’s book tour, currently underway, includes stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Nashville, and more. The Meet & Greet at White Street Market in Athens will allow locals to meet her while providing her the opportunity to catch up with old friends from McMinn and Polk counties.
White Street Market is located at 216 N. White Street in Downtown Athens.
