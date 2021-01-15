The Athens Public Works Department has announced its last call for loose leaf pick up.
The Public Works Department has finished the second round of leaf collection and will do loose leaf collection by call-in only.
Requests for loose leaf pick up will be taken from now through Friday, Jan. 29, at 5 p.m. Call 744-2745 and leave name, address, and phone number on voice mail to be placed on a work list to have loose leaves vacuumed up at curbside.
Bagged leaves are picked up throughout the year during the brush/junk route pick-ups.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The Etowah Carnegie Library will be closed Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The Good Faith Clinic will have the following schedule for January :
• Tuesday, Jan. 26: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Drive-through refills; 4 p.m. — Physician visits.
The Etowah Carnegie Library will have the following Facebook Live programs next week:
• Tuesday at 4 p.m.: Birthday-themed Storytime with Craft
• Thursday at 4 p.m.: Raccoon-theme Storytime with Craft
Grab and go craft packets for the month of January are available for pickup at the library. Supplies are limited. There are no programs at the library.
If you have any questions, call the library at 423-263-9475.
The main office of Athens Utilities Board will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Standby crews from all divisions will be prepared around the clock throughout the day to handle any customer calls and field-response needs across the AUB service territory.
The office will reopen under current COVID status at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
As part of the ongoing Countywide Recreation Master Plan, the City of Athens and McMinn County invite citizens to participate in the process through an online survey.
The survey is for McMinn County residents only and may be accessed at www.surveymonkey.com/r/McMinn_County_Masterplan
This is a 21-question survey that will take approximately 10 minutes to complete and will be used for long-range planning and funding opportunities for recreation opportunities.
For more information, contact Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, option 3.
A virtual/online community worship service will be held at noon on Martin Luther King Jr. Day — Monday, Jan. 18.
Pastor Chris Eady from Greater Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Athens will deliver the message, and the service will be live-streamed from Allen Memorial United Methodist Church.
Only the participants in the service will be in the sanctuary for the livestream.
The service may be viewed via the following link to the Athens Area Ministerial Association’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Athens-Area-Ministerial-Association-112839480456757
It is not necessary to have a Facebook account to access this page.
The Athens Municipal Building, Public Works, Recycle Center, and Animal Shelter will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of Martin Luther King Day.
These offices will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 19, during regular business hours.
Residential garbage routes for Monday, Jan. 18, will be picked up on Tuesday, Jan. 19. All other residential garbage routes will be on regular schedule. Have garbage totes to the road by 7 a.m. Commercial/industrial garbage routes will be picked up on a limited basis.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Monday, Jan. 18, at 10 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 58 and Lamontville Road in Meigs County.
The scheduled checkpoint is contingent upon manpower and weather conditions.
The Etowah Carnegie Library has announced new artwork is now on display provided by Community Artist League Artist Lisa Bell.
The Community Artist League is an organization established to promote the arts in the greater Athens area. The league supports and encourages student, amateur, and professional artists with monthly meetings, opportunities to exhibit artwork, and comradeship.
The library is located at 723 Ohio Avenue in Etowah. For more information, call the library at 423-263-9475.
The Etowah Carnegie Library is offering monthly adult self-care programs beginning this month with National Hot Tea Month. Patrons can enjoy a cup of hot tea and cookies available in their own grab and go bags available at the library.
If you have any questions, call the library at 423-263-9475.
Morning Pointe of Athens is partnering with Coordinated Charities of Athens for the Giving Tree Clothing Drive.
Morning Pointe will be accepting new or lightly used and clean winter clothing items until Jan. 29. A donation box is located outside the front door of Morning Pointe, which is located at 1025 Crestway Drive in Athens.
Nominations are being accepted for the Athens Young Man of the Year.
This award will be presented to a deserving recipient at the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting, currently scheduled for February. Candidates must be 39 years of age or younger and date of birth should be included. Nomination forms are available upon request at 423-746-5202. Tennessee Wesleyan University sponsors the award and all nominations should be sent to the President’s Office, Tennessee Wesleyan University, 204 East College St., Athens, TN 37303. The deadline for nominations is Tuesday, Jan. 26.
The Athens Parks & Recreation Department announces that Fisher Field, located at 211 East Tellico Avenue, will be closed for renovations until Feb. 1, 2021. The purpose of this renovation is for the installation of a grass infield.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
The E.G. Fisher Public Library is now open until 7 p.m. every Thursday. All regular library services will be available during these and all other operating hours: Monday through Wednesday — 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thursday — 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday — 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
