The McMinn Senior Activity Center has announced new extended hours starting Monday, Oct. 4.
The center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Anyone ages 50 and up can take part in the activities and programs offered. Each month participants will find weekly art classes; card games; tournaments including pool, horseshoes and cornhole; a library with a large collection of books, including large print books and movies; Tuesday morning choir; Friday morning jam session; knitting and crocheting; yoga twice a week; and Bingo. Seniors can also just come by for some coffee and conversation.
The center also offers services to seniors like Meals on Wheels, Medicare Part D assistance and a senior advocate on staff to help weed through red tape and find assistance. This October the center has added a fire safety program with the Athens Fire Department, Dr. Bubba’s Bluegrass Gospel with Hearth Hospice and a Wildlife Program with live animals presented by the Ocoee/Hiwassee State Park.
Interested parties can check out all of these and more activities on the center’s website at www.mcminnseniors.com or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/McminnSeniorCenter
“Senior centers are the first place to turn to for valuable programs, activities and access to benefits and services. Our center is a place for seniors to learn, exercise and socialize with their peers and to be a place to access the tools and resources to help them stay independent. Our center is very active and offers many programs and activities for our senior citizens in McMinn County and the surrounding area,” said Diane Hutsell, development director for the McMinn Senior Activity Center.
For more information, call the activity center at 423-745-6830.
