Appalachian poetry lost a major voice when Tennessee poet George Scarbrough passed away in 2008, but interest in Scarbrough’s work is currently experiencing a revival.
The George Scarbrough Center for Southern and Appalachian Literature will open at Reinhardt University on June 24 and a day-long symposium will celebrate Scarbrough’s life and work. The event is open to the public, and speakers include Randy Mackin, Mark Roberts, Rebecca Mobbs, Jesse Graves, William Wright, Judith Wylie and Donna Little.
Reinhardt University, located in North Georgia, has created an archive for the papers, books and memorabilia from Scarbrough’s estate. The Scarbrough Center aspires to provide scholars with access to materials relating to the Tennessee-born poet, as well as to encourage interest in his work.
Scarbrough was born in 1915 in Patty, a small community in Polk County. He was the third of seven children in a family of sharecroppers.
Scarbrough went on to publish five major books of poetry: “Tellico Blue,” “The Course Is Upward,” “Invitation to Kim,” “New and Selected Poems,” and “Under the Lemon Tree.” He also published the novel “A Summer Ago,” based on his early life in Polk County.
The symposium will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. in the Scarbrough Center in Lawson Hall at Reinhardt University. Following the opening, the lectures will take place throughout the day and evening in the Community Room of Reinhardt’s Hill-Freeman Library.
Reinhardt University is located at 7300 Reinhardt Circle in Waleska, Ga.
