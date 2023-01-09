The Athens Area Ministerial Association is set to host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day program on Monday, Jan. 16 at noon at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
The event will be held in person but holds the possibility of being streamed online as well.
“I think it is important to keep the theme of togetherness. It’s not about Dr. King the person, but the image and the goal that we can have,” said co-event organizer Vant Hardaway. “Sometimes it seems that our world can be so polarized but when we come together, covering cultures and socio-economic issues, then I think that is what this event will be about.”
Hardaway believes this event helps to break down barriers and allows everyone the desire to reach out and help one another.
“On that day, we believe it will be a very inspiring opportunity to remember the theme of togetherness,” Hardaway said. “I believe it will be a good start for 2023.”
The keynote speaker for the event will be Rev. Benjamin F. Jackson Jr. who is the pastor of Mt. Olive Methodist Church in Etowah.
According to his bio submitted to The Daily Post-Athenian, Jackson was born to Bishop Benjamin and Betty Jackson on Feb. 26,1956 in Newark N.J.
At 13 years old, he worked for the American Cancer Society.
Jackson studied and received a diploma in Pastoral Ministries from Seminary Extension Institute of Nashville and a diploma in Christian Ministry from Hood Theological Seminary in Salisbury, N.C.
He was associate minister of Bethel A.M.E. Church of Passaic; associate minister of St. John M.E.R. Church of Elizabeth, N.J.; and pastor of Hopewell A.M.E. Zion, Harris Chapel A.M.E. Zion, Goode’s Temple A.M.E. Zion, St. John A.M.E. Zion, Young’s Temple A.M.E. Zion, Pleasant Hill A.M.E. Zion Church and the historic St. Mary A.M.E. Zion Church.
His bio continued that after he returned to Knoxville, he served at Clinton Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church and currently he is the pastor the Mt. Olive A.M.E. Zion Church in Etowah.
He has also served as director of District Ministerial Studies for first and second year students, a member of the Conference Board of Christian Education, has conducted workshops for a number of boards and auxiliaries for various churches, belonged to various ministerial alliances, he is the current president of the McMinn County Chapter NAACP and currently serves as treasurer of the Chattanooga District A.M.E. Zion Church.
Jackson is married to Deborah Ann Jackson and his children include Amanda Owensby and Faith Ann.
