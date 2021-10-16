An investigation by the Office of the Comptroller of the Treasury into the Town of Englewood has resulted in findings of deficiencies in a couple of areas.
A report was issued as a result of the investigation, which was initiated due to “allegations of malfeasance related to the Town of Englewood,” and it looked into the period of time of Jan. 1, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2019.
The current administration was elected in August of 2020.
According to the comptroller’s office, the investigation “revealed deficiencies in internal controls and compliance from that time period.” Those deficiencies specifically were that the “town did not have sufficient internal controls over purchasing” and that the town “had deficiencies related to time records, which were the result of a lack of management oversight and the failure to follow sound business practices.”
In regard to the the internal controls deficiency, the comptroller’s office alleged that “some purchase orders were missing or issued after the purchase was made and some invoices were paid without documentation that goods had been received.”
According to the report, “sound business practices dictate that proper documentation should be on file to support all purchases and should include evidence that goods have been received or services have been rendered before invoices are paid. The failure to maintain adequate documentation increases the risks of unauthorized purchases.”
On the second deficiency, in relation to time records, the comptroller’s office alleged the following oversights:
Some timecards did not reflect weekly dates, some timecards did not reflect the days’ dates, some timecards were missing; therefore, some payroll disbursements had no supporting documentation, some timecards were not signed by the employee, some timecards were not signed by someone in a supervisory role to document approval, some timecards did not reflect lunch hours taken, some timecards did not have the daily hours totaled, some timecards did not have the weekly hours totaled, some timecards reflected overtime hours in the weekly total but did not detail the number of hours per day or the day the overtime hours were worked, Some payroll reports reflected more hours were paid than the hours listed on the timecard
The report also claimed that “the town manager, who was paid hourly and reportedly received a large amount of overtime, had no one in a supervisory role approve his hours. There were instances where the town manager signed his own timecard to show accuracy for the hours presented on the timecard then approved the timecard as being reviewed and correct.”
However, the report also noted that there were not “any discrepancies between timecard hours and the hours he was paid per the payroll reports.”
The report recommended that “sound business practices dictate that payroll timecards should be properly maintained and should be signed by the employee as evidence the time reported is accurate and signed by a supervisor as documentation that the time reported is mathematically accurate and has been approved.”
In October of 2020, Richard Hill, the auditor for the town, was unable to give an opinion on the town’s financial statements from that period due to material weaknesses in internal control and financial reporting.
The results of the investigation by the comptroller were turned over to the office of 10th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Crump for review.
