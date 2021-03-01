A man who was allegedly drunk while holding people at gunpoint was taken into custody recently.
On Feb. 16, Athens Police Officer Allen Reed was called out to a residence on Garden Drive in reference to a disturbance.
As he headed that way, he was informed that a man — identified as Austin Dakota Edwards, 21, of Athens — was “intoxicated and inside the residence waving a firearm around.”
Reed arrived at the residence around the same time as APD K-9 Officer Darrell Wright did and both men approached the front door with guns drawn.
After they knocked on the door, Edwards opened it and officers took him into custody. Once he was in a chair on the porch, they patted him down and found no weapons.
They then spoke with the alleged victim, who showed them a clear plastic .22 caliber magazine containing 25 rounds on the kitchen counter. She then took them down the hall to the bedroom and showed them a black Ruger model 10/22 .22 caliber rifle with a scope.
She then claimed that she and Edwards had headed out earlier in the day to file his taxes and then stopped at the liquor store before heading home.
While there, Edwards reportedly bought “multiple” bourbon shooter bottles and then drank 14 of them once they got home.
That allegedly led to an argument between the victim and Edwards, resulting in the victim telling him she would take Edwards’ son to her mother’s house “to get away from Mr. Edwards.”
He then allegedly told the victim that “she was not leaving the residence or taking their son anywhere” and reportedly proceeded to grab the earlier mentioned rifle with the magazine inserted and “was aiming it around the residence recklessly.”
The victim told officers that Edwards said he was not going to harm her or his son, but she also noted that she felt in fear for her life and the child’s during the incident. She also claimed that he “threatened to harm law enforcement and her mother if they came to the residence.”
At one point, she claimed, Edwards held her down on the couch and “would not let her get up,” but there was no physical contact beyond that.
However, Edwards allegedly did sit at the front door with the firearm to prevent them from leaving.
Reed then went to speak with Edwards, who reportedly did not want to talk with the officers. Reed noted that Edwards’ “eyes were very bloodshot and he spoke with a slurred speech.”
Edwards was then booked into the McMinn County Justice Center on two counts of aggravated assault by domestic violence and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.
