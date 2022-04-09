The unemployment rate has dropped for McMinn and Meigs counties for the month of February.
According to the State of Tennessee, the unemployment rate for McMinn County for the month of February was 3.6%, which is a 0.4% decrease from the county’s rate in January.
Meigs County had a rate of 3.9% in February, which is a 0.5% drop from the previous rate of 4.4%.
According to Tennessee Statistical Analyst Patrick Todd, the decrease in rate is expected in a normal year.
“Just looking at historical precedence, the rate falls in line of being around half a percentage,” Todd said. “If we go back to 2019 and 2018 then these numbers are in line with historical norms.”
According to Todd, the labor force has still been a bit down, in general, which is preventing the rates from completely falling back into the historical norm.
“For instance, looking at McMinn County, 22,226 people in 2022 but a few years ago it was a little over 44,000 people (in the labor force),” Todd noted. “Of course that was right before the pandemic. Meigs County also saw change over two years with now being 5,184 and back then was 5,244, so it is also down.”
Todd believes there probably won’t be much movement in the rate for the month of March.
“March is generally a pretty stable month,” he said. “The next expected jump in rate will be for summer when teachers and educators take off for summer break, but other than that so long as things follow historical patterns there shouldn’t be much change before then.”
The unemployment rate for the State of Tennessee for the month of February was 3.3%, which is a 0.4% decrease from the state’s previous rate of 3.7%.
The national rate followed suit, declining 0.3% from 4.4% in January to 4.1% in February.
The rate declined in all 95 counties across the state, leaving it at less than 5% in 91 counties and between 5% and 10% in four — Cocke (6.3%), Lake (5.8%), Perry (5.7%) and Shelby (5.1%).
The highest rate in the state is Cocke County, while Moore County in southern Middle Tennessee has the lowest rate at 1.8%. It is the only county in the state with a rate below 2%.
Around the area, Bradley County fell 0.4% to a rate of 3.6%, Hamilton County dropped 0.5% to a rate of 3.4%, Loudon County declined by 0.2% for a rate of 2.8%, Monroe County decreased 0.4% to a rate of 2.9%, Polk County fell 0.3% to a rate of 3.4%, Rhea County dropped 0.5% to a rate of 3.6% and Roane County declined 0.3% for a rate of 3.2%.
