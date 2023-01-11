More details were hashed out Monday night on the search for a new city manager for the City of Athens.
The application process is ongoing in the search for former City Manager C. Seth Sumner’s replacement and during Monday night’s Athens City Council study session, interim City Manager Mike Keith noted that 32 applications have been received so far. Jan. 1 was the opening date for applications to be turned in and the period is open throughout this month.
“Those are coming in pretty well,” Keith said, noting that all applications will be turned over to the five-person search committee on Feb. 1.
That committee, appointed by the council members, consists of Bob Roseberry, Richard Brogan, Lisa Dotson, Amy Sullins and Chairman Jeff Cunningham. The three alternates are Robert Long, Shane Sewell and Moises Contreras. The plan has been for that committee to go over all applications and whittle the number of candidates down to likely about four and turn those over to the council for further consideration.
Monday night, Mayor Steve Sherlin noted that he would like the committee to meet with Beth Jones of Southeast Tennessee Development District (SETDD) prior to the applications being given to them.
“She needs to get with that committee before they start their work and talk over the things they need to be doing,” he said. “I think Jeff is amenable to having a meeting with her and the committee all together.”
Later in the meeting, Council Member Dick Pelley suggested the council members being a part of that as well and it was noted by Dotson that Jones will be in town next Wednesday and that could be a good day for the meeting.
“I’ll convey that to Mr. Cunningham,” Sherlin said.
Council Member Larry Eaton suggested that along with the committee members looking over and culling down the applications that they might also do some preliminary interviewing as well. Council Member Jordan Curtis liked that idea.
“Giving them some discretion, if they want to do kind of an informal, virtual interview with the four (finalists) as just sort of a get to know you, tell us about yourself and if those could be recorded and provided to us to view, I think that’d be very helpful,” Curtis said.
Pelley said he doesn’t feel that there needs to be strict guidelines about how the committee handles its end of the process, other than that the end result is limiting the number of applications brought to the council.
“We give them the confidence to do it however they want to do it,” he said. “They know what they’re doing. When they narrow it down to four, that’s when we go to work.”
