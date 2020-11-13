The United Way of McMinn and Meigs Counties recently delivered iPads for students in grades K-2 to the Meigs County School System.
“We are grateful for the efforts of the United Way in obtaining the funds from this grant for this project,” Director of Schools Clint Baker stated.
“Along with funding from the Meigs County Board of Education, we are able to have a 1:1 ratio in grades K-2.”
The Tennessee Department of Human Services, along with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group, created the Tennessee Community CARES Program to invest $150 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds to nonprofit organizations across the state serving Tennessee communities.
This is to help with ongoing efforts to address health and economic needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“United Way of McMinn and Meigs Counties is so grateful to be able to provide iPads for K-2nd grade students in the Meigs County School System who are currently without the technology needed to support virtual education and learning during the COVID-19 pandemic,” United Way President and CEO Paige Zabo said. “We would like to thank Gov. Lee, TDHS and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group for making this possible through the TN Community CARES program to assist our communities in this time of need.”
Baker also stated that students in grades 6-12 have Chromebooks assigned for educational use.
“We are waiting for arrival of other Chromebooks to be distributed to students in grades 3-5. When that project is complete Meigs County schools will have a 1:1 technology device ratio.” Baker said, adding his continued thanks for the support from the United Way.
Baker encouraged Meigs County residents to support the United Way of McMinn and Meigs Counties.
