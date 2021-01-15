United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties is now accepting nominations for the Dick Dyer Community Service Award.
The Dick Dyer Award is a community service award given each year to an individual who exemplifies Dyer’s vision and caring spirit for the community.
“As the first United Way director, Mr. Dyer worked tirelessly to provide the community with services that meet the most pressing needs,” stated a news release about the award. “His vision and leadership made our community a stronger and more caring place to live and work.”
The recipient of the Dick Dyer award should have made significant contributions to the community through church or civic activities and made a lasting impression through his/her work. The award recipient is chosen by a panel of previous recipients.
The award will be given at the United Way Annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon on Feb. 25.
In addition to being named the Dick Dyer Community Service Award recipient, the person chosen will also represent McMinn County as the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award recipient. The governor’s office established this award to recognize ways volunteers strengthen communities, to increase volunteerism to meet compelling needs and show that volunteering is rewarding and part of what it means to be a Tennessean.
The award will be presented at a ceremony hosted by Gov. Bill Lee in Nashville. To submit a nomination, mail it to P.O. Box 1681, Athens, TN 37371 or email it to paige@ unitedwaymm.com or drop it off at the United Way office at 313 Maple Street.
The deadline for submission is Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Previous recipients include:
1990 — James H. Willson
1991 — C. Scott Mayfield
1992 — William Sullins
1993 — No award given
1994 — Jane Webb Higgins
1995 — Lawrence Roseberry
1996 — William Grater
1997 — Milnor Jones
1998 — No award given
1999 — J. Ross Dodson
2000 — George R. Price
2001 — Harold “Prof” Powers
2002 — Joseph F. Jaquish
2003 — Dixie Liner
2004 — Bryan Jackson
2005 — Floyd “Jack” Bowling
2006 — Jo Fleming
2007 — Ralph Baldwin
2008 — Charles “Buddy” Liner
2009 — Pastor Kern Eschette
2010 — Priscilla Cornwall
2011 — Linda Garza
2012 — Mintie Willson
2013 — Frank Davis
2014 — Joe Riley
2015 — Ray Johnson
2016 — Mary Brown
2017 — Ben Wilson
2018 — Jeff Brandon
2019 — Carole Haynes
