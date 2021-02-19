Despite being displaced due to a recent fire, Athens Housing Authority officials plan to continue working.
The fire took place Tuesday evening and, as a result, the administrative offices of the Athens Housing Authority have relocated to 424 Old Riceville Road in Athens, the former Dakoda Place building that is part of the Forrest Hills Development.
AHA anticipates being open for normal business on Monday, Feb. 22 as it continues to work to get computer and phone systems operational again. However, due to COVID-19 protocols, the office will still remain locked to the general public without a prior appointment.
A dropbox will be available at the main entrance to the new location for payments and paperwork drop-offs and commonly used forms and applications will be available for pickup outside the office.
Payments and forms may also continue to be mailed to AHA at P.O. Box 928, Athens, TN 37371-0928.
AHA staff will still be able to provide assistance by telephone once systems are functional. The office telephone number will continue to be 423-745-0341. The maintenance shop can still be reached at 423-745-6316.
E-mail inquiries can be made to info@athen stnha.com
AHA’s normal business hours are Mondays through Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
