Through a collaborative effort led by the Meigs County — Decatur Chamber of Commerce, Meigs County and the Town of Decatur have been named one of five Tennessee River communities that have been selected for the inaugural cohort of the Tennessee RiverTowns Program, beginning its journey as part of the Tennessee RiverLine, North America’s next regional trail system, to become an official Tennessee RiverTown.
To celebrate the successful enrollment in the Tennessee RiverTowns Program, Meigs County — Decatur Chamber of Commerce officials are inviting the public to their Dec. 16 meeting at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided and further information will be available on the Tennessee Rivertown program.
RSVP for the event by calling Paige Finnell at 423-334-5496 or emailing coordinator@meigschamber.org
The Meigs County — Chamber of Commerce encourages anyone who wishes to be a part of this initiative to attend the luncheon on Dec. 16. The chamber office is located at 291 Able Avenue in Decatur.
The Tennessee RiverLine is a vision for a continuous system of multi-modal trail experiences stretching along the Tennessee River’s 652-mile reach from Knoxville to Paducah, Ky., that celebrates beauty, diversity and history of the Tennessee River Valley; connects the people and communities of the valley to each other, to the river heritage and to the Tennessee River landscape; and expects to catalyze new investments, economic development, public health, equitable access and ecological stewardship.
The Tennessee RiverLine provides users with continuous access to the 652-mile river and its 470,000-acre system of nine reservoirs. As a vision for a continuous water trail along the entire reach of the Tennessee River, the Tennessee RiverLine offers opportunities for canoeing, kayaking, fishing, camping and other types of water-based recreation.
Meigs County officials in particular wish to capitalize on the 165 miles of shoreline on the Tennessee River in addition to other waterways that connect to the Tennessee River through Meigs County, including the Hiwassee River.
