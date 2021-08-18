A fight allegedly leading to a slit throat landed a man in jail and a woman in the hospital late last week.
On Thursday, Aug. 12, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Athens Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence on Aqua Street in reference to a woman who had allegedly been cut with a knife.
Upon arrival, they found a 45-year-old female sitting on the floor with blood flowing from a wound in her neck. There was a large gash in her neck.
Officers began providing first aid and emergency medical personnel arrived shortly thereafter.
Upon examining the scene and interviewing witnesses, officers determined that an acquaintance — identified as Rodney J. Carroll, 50, of Tellico Plains — had been in a fight with the victim and allegedly cut her throat with a knife of some sort.
As officers began searching for Carroll, APD Sgt. Tony Byers located him near an area hotel. Several deputies from the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department arrived quickly to help Byers take Carroll into custody.
Carroll was eventually turned over to the McMinn County Jail on charges of attempted second degree murder and especially aggravated burglary.
The victim was eventually transported to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga.
“As always, I’m so thankful for and impressed by the actions of the officers involved in this case,” APD Chief Cliff Couch said. “Through their diligent efforts, a dangerous suspect was quickly taken into custody. We’re thankful for the speedy assistance by the sheriff’s office, EMS and all those involved in the response to this brutal incident. Our prayers are with the victim and for her recovery.”
