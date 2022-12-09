An Athens City Schools principal was recognized this week for the work she’s done.
On Tuesday at the annual Excellence in Education celebration, the Tennessee Department of Education announced the 2022-23 Principal of the Year and Supervisor of the Year, along with the two 2022-23 Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) state finalists.
“Each of these individuals plays an essential role in public education in our state by helping to ensure their students receive the best possible education,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “I am inspired by the dedication of our outstanding education leaders across Tennessee, who prioritize the success of our students, educators and state. Thank you for putting students first.”
During the event, the department recognized principal and supervisor finalists for the three Tennessee grand divisions.
Kristine Walden, principal of City Park Elementary School, was named the East Grand Division Principal of the Year.
Earlier this year, Walden was named the principal for the new Athens City Primary School, which will be the Pre-K through 2nd grade wing of the new consolidated school building.
Walden has 14 years of classroom experience and 11 years of experience as principal. Athens City Primary School is set to open fall of 2023 and Walden will begin her tenure as principal of the new school then.
April Sneed, principal of Whitworth Buchanan Middle School in Rutherford County Schools, was named the Middle Grand Division winner. Kristie Wilson, principal of Camden Elementary School in Benton County Schools, was named the West Grand Division winner.
Dr. Kyle Loudermilk, principal of John Sevier Middle School in Kingsport City Schools, was selected as the 2022-23 Tennessee Principal of the Year out of nine Principal of the Year finalists, representing Tennessee’s eight CORE regions, as well as Shelby County-Municipals area.
Of nine Supervisor of the Year finalists representing Tennessee’s eight CORE regions, as well as the Shelby County-Municipals area, Dr. Penny Thompson, Pre-K director and instructional coordinator in Lebanon Special School District, was selected as the 2022-23 Tennessee Supervisor of the Year.
Dr. Greg Wallace, supervisor of Safety and Health in Johnson City Schools, was named the East Grand Division Supervisor of the Year. Dr. Rebecca Farley, supervisor of Instruction for 3rd through 8th grade and homeschool coordinator for Cumberland County Schools, was named the Middle Grand Division winner. James Fields, director of operations for Tipton County Schools, was named the West Grand Division winner.
Additionally, the department announced the 2022-23 Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) state finalists, who will go on to compete against state finalists from across the country for the National RISE Award.
Jody Hancock, a special education assistant at Alvin C. York Institute in Fentress County, and Whitney Kee, a school nurse at Camden Elementary School in Benton County Schools, were named the 2022-23 Tennessee RISE Award state finalists.
For information about the 2022-23 Tennessee principal and supervisor of the year finalists, visit https://www.tn.gov/education/news/2022/9/8/tennessee-announces-2022-23-principal--supervisor-of-the-year-finalists--.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.