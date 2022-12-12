Meigs County Mayor Eddie Jewell recently reflected on his time in his new role and discussed his plans moving forward.
Jewell believes his transition into the role of county mayor has gone smoothly due to his previous work experience in a leadership position, however he feels that he still has a lot to learn.
“I definitely think it will take a little more time to fully get my head around everything that I have to do on a regular basis,” he noted. “I still encounter things that are new to me. I still haven’t come full circle yet.”
He noted the most difficult challenge that he has encountered since taking office has been the E-911 board.
“We are going through a process of changing out our E-911 board due to the Tennessee Comptroller report that stated they had several years of bad audits and the current board didn’t see the need to implement corrective measures to make the changes needed in the way they conduct business,” Jewell said. “This was long before I became county mayor and since I have come into office this has risen to the top and it’s been stressful.”
The county commission requested a letter be sent to the E-911 board requesting their resignation.
Jewell noted that Meigs County Commission meetings can be viewed at meigscounty.org
According to Jewell, the aspect that stood out the most to him about his new position as county mayor was the number of maintenance calls his office receives.
“I thought we had a maintenance department to fix all of the county-owned facilities, but we don’t have that so we receive all of the calls and then we have to call service providers to make these repairs,” he noted. “We have 29 properties and this is almost a daily occurrence. This takes more of my time than I ever thought it would, so one of the things that I would like to change is to hire a maintenance supervisor.”
He hopes to be able to allocate funding for a maintenance supervisor position during the upcoming budget meetings in July.
“When I look at the money spent on contract labor, we could almost pay a salary and have our own person who would be available 24/7 and do preventative maintenance,” Jewell expressed. “Right now we don’t have any preventative maintenance on any county properties, so we have to call somebody when something doesn’t work or breaks. So this is one of the things that I will be working on.”
His easiest adjustment has been working closer to home.
His goal for next year is to see “a lot of good things” come into Meigs County.
“The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has awarded Meigs County some special impact funds that are a result of the steam generator replacement that took place at the Watts Bar Nuclear Facility Plant last year,” he noted. “They are providing these funds because we had a major influx in construction workers coming through our community every day during the work they were doing and it impacted us for having an extra thousands of people in our community during that process.”
He noted the TVA would be providing impact funds for the next four years.
“Over the four year period we will be awarded approximately $2.2 million,” he said. “This is money that was un-allocated and we didn’t see coming so I’m hoping in the next few years the citizens will see good things result from that money.”
Jewell’s personal goals for next year are to become more educated on the needs of the community and to get past the learning curve of the new position.
“I have always been a civil servant. I have worked in emergency services for over 30 years so I’m used to working with and helping people, but in the coming years I hope to get past the learning curve and get over obstacles quicker and more efficient as I get more experience doing this,” he expressed. “I think one of the most rewarding parts of this position has been getting to problem solve. I don’t feel challenged by a job where I come in and sign a few things, so what really gets me going is problem solving, finding a solution and that is something that I am getting to do in this position.”
