Starr Regional Medical Center has announced that Derek Slack, DPM, has earned certification as Diplomate, American Board of Podiatric Medicine (ABPM).
Slack specializes in surgical podiatry with a focus on reconstructive surgery of the foot and ankle. He sees patients at Starr Orthopedics & Sports Medicine.
“We are very proud of Dr. Slack’s accomplishment and his dedication to earning certification as Diplomate, American Board of Podiatric Medicine,” said John McLain, chief executive officer of Starr Regional Medical Center. “His commitment to his patients, fellow physicians, employees and our community is evident in the brief period of time he has been a part of the medical staff at Starr Regional. His dedication and expertise allow us to further advance our mission of Making Communities Healthier.”
The American Board of Podiatric Medicine offers a comprehensive board qualification and certification process in podiatric medicine and orthopedics. A Diplomate, ABPM, is defined by the organization as a podiatrist who has graduated from a College of Podiatric Medicine approved by the Council on Podiatric Medical Education of the American Podiatric Medical Association, and maintains in good standing an active license to practice podiatric medicine issued by at least one appropriate medical board and/or governmental agency in which the Diplomate has a license, and has successfully completed the requirements of the board certification examination
The Certificate of the ABPM is a unique achievement — a step beyond the mandatory education of the podiatrist or state requirements for licensure. Diplomate certification confirms that Slack has met all the requirements for certification and has passed the certifying examination given by ABPM.
It also indicates that the podiatric physician has been judged by his peers to have demonstrated, via a rigorous examination process, a fund of knowledge and competence in the areas being tested. For more information on ABPM and its certification process, visit abpmed.org
Slack joined the hospital’s medical staff in September 2020 following a three-year residency in podiatric surgery at St. Vincent Medical Center in Evansville, Indiana, where he served as chief resident. He sees patients at Starr Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, located at 719 Cook Drive, Suite 104, Athens.
For a referral or to schedule an appointment, call (423) 746-2941.
