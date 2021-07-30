The Etowah Carnegie Library will have the following programs next week:
• Monday, Aug. 2, from 10 a.m. to noon: Lee University Online Informational Session. Representatives from Lee University will be at the library to provide information and answer questions regarding their online degree and certificate programs.
• Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 4 p.m.: Tweens/Teens Pizza Party
• Thursday, Aug. 5, at 6 p.m.: Junior Park Ranger Aida Frey. Frey’s program will include a presentation and discussion of her book “America, Can I Have Your Autograph?” promoting America’s National Parks.
•
Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, will soon break ground on their Monroe-McMinn County house.
On Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 9 a.m., the nonprofit will host a public groundbreaking at 221 County Road 517 in Englewood. The event will officially begin the construction phase for the Isaiah 117 House in Monroe-McMinn County and will feature several local speakers as well as Isaiah 117 House officials.
All who have supported or are interested in partnering with Isaiah 117 House Monroe-McMinn County are welcome to attend.
For more information, visit facebook.com/Isaiah117monroemc minncounty or contact Jennifer Collins at 423-519-3393.
•
The Meigs County Fair will be held at the Meigs County Fairgrounds from Aug. 3 through Aug. 7.
In addition to the carnival rides, Meigs County Fair Association President Heath Cable said, “We have a pretty entertaining lineup this year. We added an additional cattle show besides our normal junior beef show. We will have our century farms section, we will have a pin of three cattle shows, local entertainment provided by a local beef producer with some cowboy music, so we have overall some pretty good entertainment lined up. There will be a variety of music and we are adding in some craft venders.”
Aside from the added events previously mentioned, Cable stated they would like to have nightly contests during the fair, as well.
“We will be announcing them on social media as the week progresses,” he noted. “We will have a horseshoe tournament, a best little cowboy and little cowgirl contest, a cornhole tournament, we just want to have different things available for the community to enjoy.”
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closures:
The areas to be affected are sidewalk and parking spaces 95, 96, and 97 on Madison Avenue, from Jackson Street to Long Street and parking spaces 289, 290, and 291 on Jackson Street, from Madison Avenue to Washington Avenue. These closures will be intermittent until Friday, Oct. 22, at 11:30 p.m. The purpose of these closures is for the remodeling of a building.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
On July 31, the Battle of Athens Committee will be holding a “walkabout” parade and festival at Athens Regional Park to commemorate the Battle of Athens.
“We will be holding this free event at the Regional Park to allow plenty of room for floats, food trucks, craft vendors, and children’s games,” said Suzanne Eltz, Battle of Athens Committee Chair. “We are excited to announce that we will have onsite historians speaking about the battle, storyboards with images, and (hopefully) artifacts from the day that people have saved in their families. It’s going to be a big deal and we’re really excited about it. We already have several VFW posts and descendants who will be participating.”
To participate in the parade and festival, sign up at https://bit.ly/3iJED6a
Additional information can be found on the festival’s Facebook page at facebook.com/BattleofA thens75 or by calling 423-281-4005.
•
On Tuesday, June 15, the Athens City Council enacted the city’s budget for fiscal year 2021-22.
A summary of the enacted budget showing the intended uses and information supporting the budget actions taken by City Council is available for public inspection in the Office of Finance, located at the Athens Municipal Building at 815 North Jackson Street, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The annual budget is also available online at www.athenstn.gov/finance/
For more information, contact Mike Keith, Finance Director at 423-744-2712 or email mkeith@athenstn.gov
•
E.G. Fisher Public Library volunteers will be receiving used books on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. until noon.
Used books, DVDs and CDs are welcome. Drop off will be on the front porch (overhang). Two parking spots will be designated for dropping off used items.
•
The Etowah Carnegie Library has new artwork on display provided by Community Artists League Artist Barbara Bisson. This artwork will be on display through August.
The Community Artists League is an organization established to promote the arts in the greater Athens area. The league supports and encourages student, amateur, and professional artists with monthly meetings, opportunities to exhibit artwork, and comradeship.
The library is located at 723 Ohio Avenue in Etowah. For more information, call the library at 423-263-9475.
•
Families can join the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at the Etowah Carnegie Library.
The program is a nationwide challenge that encourages parents and caregivers to regularly read aloud to their children. By reading one book a night, families can reach the 1,000-book goal in three years and provide their children essential early literacy skills.
The free program is available to all families with children between the ages of birth and five years. Registration is open at etowahcarnegie.readsquared.com
For more information, call the library at 423-263-9475.
The Athens Farmers Market is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. at the Market Park Pavilion in Downtown Athens.
All Athens Farmers Market vendors are local producers and their products are locally grown. Any interested vendors can get an application from the Parks & Recreation office. They can also be obtained online at ath enstn.gov and returned via email to bbaker@athenstn.gov
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.