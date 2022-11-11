Local veteran Louise Scudamore recently looked back on his service to the country, when he worked six years in the United States military.
Scudamore originally enlisted in 1956 into the United States Air Force at the age of 17 years old.
"My mother raised me and my sister on her own," Scudamore said while reflecting on his decision to enlist. "She made $21 a week, which at that time the minimum wage was 75 cents an hour. I felt like my mother needed me to have a life of my own so I asked her to sign for me so I could enlist and she did."
He stated that his mother signed the paperwork for him to enlist because she did not expect the armed forces to accept him.
"I went in on June 4, 1956 and under the G.I. Bill of Rights and in July of 1956, they amended the bill of rights so I served under both of them," he noted. "After my basic training, I scored high enough on our test to qualify to go to an Air Force base in Illinois for training on a first electronic fuel fighter interceptor ... the system was designed by General Electric and I was the equivalent to a TV repairman."
Scudamore stated that he was sent to Japan after completing his training on the interceptors.
"When we docked in Japan I was bused to an air base where I was transferred to a squadron and there I was assigned a barracks and a duty station," he recalled. "When I got to the work station it was to repair parts. In three months I was obsolete as the aircrafts that I was a specialist on were sent back to the United States and given to the National Guard to defend this country around the border."
He noted they eventually assigned him to a fuel shop in Japan.
"My job was to check out the fuel component in any aircraft that had crashed to make sure that the component was not the reason that the plane crashed," he said. "I eventually was instructed to go to an air base that was right across the bay from Tokyo."
According to Scudamore, the new base he was assigned to was once used as an air base for Japan's "kamikaze" pilots.
"After I was sent back I went to a pilot training base in Texas that is no longer in operation," he stated. "My service was ideal. Everybody during that time was there by choice and wished to serve their country to the best of their ability."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.