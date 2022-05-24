NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Education has announced the Accelerating TN 2022 Tour — a statewide tour spanning 50 school districts over the course of three weeks to highlight summer learning opportunities. Department members, elected officials, and education partners will have the chance to join the various engagements to learn more about how schools are accelerating student achievement.
During the General Assembly’s 2021 special legislative session on education, legislators passed the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act, which set forward a path for all districts’ current and future summer programming opportunities. This year, the General Assembly passed the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) Act, which updates the way the state funds public education for the first time in over 30 years.
To highlight these policies and programs to support students, Commissioner Penny Schwinn, department staff, state and local elected officials, and community partners are visiting 50 of Tennessee’s school districts this summer. On June 6, the bus tour will feature a statewide celebration on the TISA public school funding formula and the new $1 billion recurring investment in K-12 public education.
“Tennessee has led the nation in implementing innovative and student-focused strategies to accelerate student achievement and outcomes,” said Schwinn. “The Accelerating TN 2022 bus tour will support the essential work continuing this summer — highlighting best practices, facilitating key discussions on strategic initiatives and the new TISA public school funding formula, and connecting the many stakeholders who want to help all Tennessee students succeed. By engaging, listening and learning during the tour, we can help ensure Tennessee continues to lead on behalf of our children.”
During the summer bus tour, planned highlights include visits to Summer Learning Camps and a Reading 360 Early Reading Training. Additionally, on numerous visits, the commissioner and guests will partake in district leadership roundtables.
On June 7, Athens City Schools will be among the districts to be visited on the tour.
As a part of this statewide tour, legislators, state board members, partners, and members of the media will be invited to ride on the bus or attend an event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.