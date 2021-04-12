A bill sponsored by a local senator that is focused on streamlining the process of investigating alleged rapes is heading for final consideration on the Tennessee Senate floor.
The Jim Coley Protection for Rape Survivors Act aims to decrease rape kit backlogs and provide more transparency regarding the process.
In the immediate aftermath of a sexual assault, a victim may choose or be asked to undergo a forensic examination to collect any evidence. This evidence is preserved in a sexual assault evidence collection kit, commonly referred to as a rape kit, which can be a tool to identify a perpetrator.
Senate Bill 1035, sponsored by Sen. Mike Bell (R-Riceville), makes sure the handling procedure of rape kits is responsive, reliable and consistent. Law enforcement agencies would be required to retrieve sexual assault evidence kits from medical providers within seven days of notification, then turn them over to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) within 45 days.
Currently, they have 60 days to turn them over. Law enforcement will also be required to store a kit for 10 years until the statute of limitation expires.
In addition, the legislation requires the TBI to develop and implement an electronic system that tracks the location and status of each rape kit released to law enforcement on or after July 1, 2022. Victims would be able to access the system through a tracking number and must be notified 60 days before destruction or disposal of the evidence.
The tracking system will utilize the Sexual Assault Management (SAMS) System portal to provide this information to victims to increase transparency regarding their rape kit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.