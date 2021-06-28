A Mississippi man was reportedly injured in a wreck on Interstate 75 last week.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a wreck took place Wednesday on I-75 northbound near the 53 mile marker that left one man injured.
At around 1:40 p.m., THP troopers and other emergency personnel responded to the area in reference to a wreck of a motorcycle.
When they arrived, they found a 66-year-old man from Tupelo, Mississippi had wrecked his 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle into the median.
According to the THP, the motorcycle was traveling northbound on I-75 when the driver apparently attempted to pass a vehicle on the left shoulder of the road.
During that attempt, the driver reportedly lost control and ended up in the median.
He was reportedly wearing his helmet at the time.
There was no update on the condition of the man as of press time.
