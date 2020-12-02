It was an emotional farewell for Athens’ outgoing Mayor Chuck Burris at his final Athens City Council meeting.
The City of Athens said goodbye to Burris at the November meeting following his two terms of service, including the last four years as mayor. Burris opted not to run for another term in the Nov. 3 election.
City Manager C. Seth Sumner read a proclamation in Burris’ honor during the meeting, as Sumner had done just prior for outgoing interim Council member Lisa Dotson.
The proclamation read, in part: “Chuck has been a vital part of Team Athens while helping to move the city forward in numerous key areas and has performed his duties with extraordinary insight and rare decorum.”
Burris has also served his community for the past 40 years as an emergency services volunteer, including his service as chief of the McMinn County Rescue Squad since 2016.
Sumner then delivered some personal comments and highlighted the accomplishments under Burris’ tenure.
“(He) has led us to become more progressive in delivering and setting new expectations for delivering the services that our people want, and we have a stronger community today because of (him),” said Sumner.
“Our future is bright in the Friendly City and we will continue to look to you to help us fight the good fight.”
Burris was perhaps the most vocal advocate in favor of installing the LED sign at the entrance of Athens Regional Park.
“That’s actually been one of the best things that we have to tell the world what’s going on in the Friendly City and we’ve used that as a good recruitment tool, as well,” explained Sumner.
Also during his tenure, Athens began allowing retail liquor stores to operate in the city limits; provided better pay and benefits for employees; and finalized the plans and funding for the consolidated elementary school building project.
Throughout his tenure, Burris strongly endorsed adding employees and increasing employee pay and benefits. The city added positions in its Community Development, Technology, Police, and Fire departments and increased public safety funding by 43% in the police department and 40% for the fire department.
Burris supported the restructuring of the public safety departments with the addition of a K-9 unit and detectives in the police department, as well as its participation in the regional Drug Task Force, and adding a deputy fire chief and purchasing two new engines for the fire department.
Recreation projects that occurred during Burris’ time in office included the opening of the Eureka Trail and the Regional Park Splash Pad, as well as renovations at Heritage and Eco parks.
“You have made a positive and lasting impact on the City of Athens,” said Sumner at the conclusion of his remarks.
“I could not have done it without this Council. It’s a team effort,” said Burris. “We’ve not always agreed, but we always had one thing at heart and that’s what’s best for the City of Athens and its residents.”
Burris became emotional when thanking the city’s employees, particularly when he acknowledged Leslie McKee, who is Sumner’s administrative assistant and the recorder for Council meetings.
“Leslie, I’m going to miss you the most,” he said. “Leslie always got me where I was supposed to be.
“I appreciate all the nice words, but it’s not one person,” continued Burris. “You’ve got to have a good Council. You’ve got to have a good city manager, you’ve got to have good employees. You’ve got to have a good city attorney. … You’ve got to have good department heads and I feel like we’ve got the best. Godspeed to the new Council. You all are going to do great and wonderful things.”
