Students from across McMinn County met at McMinn County High School Tuesday evening for the Academic Olympics Award Ceremony.
The Academic Olympics is an annual event in which students are chosen from among their peers to participate in a series of competitive tests against other selected students covering four topics: English Language Arts (ELA), Math, Science and Social Studies.
McMinn County Schools Elementary Supervisor Steven Brady opened the ceremony by thanking the parents of the students involved.
“It is a privilege and an honor to partner with you in the early years of each of these students sitting out here tonight,” Brady said. “I have no doubt that each student is here not just because of what we do in the school system but because of the time, effort and love they experience at home as well.”
Brady also thanked the students’ grandparents and the faculty and staff of the various schools around the county.
“There is a Latin phrase that is used in a lot of cases when it comes to what our role is as a school system and that phrase is ‘{span}In loco parentis,’ which means in place of a parent,” Brady noted. “In the eyes of the law, when students are in our building, when we are taking care of them, we act in place of the parent, in other words when students come through our doors we care for them as though they were our very own and one of the greatest parts of my job is to be in the classrooms and see that happen every day. The love that goes into each lesson, each pat on the back, each smiling face, there is love in our school system and I am proud to be a part of it.”{/span}
{span}Brady addressed the students who participated in the Academic Olympics and talked about the honor and pride they should feel for participating. {/span}
{span}”You all were chosen. You were selected. You were nominated because someone at your school saw something special in you,” he expressed. “Whether that was that you are a hard worker, your intelligence, whatever it is someone saw something in you. They saw your competitive spirit and said ‘yes, I want that one to represent our school,’ so we are all very proud of you regardless of these medals up here. We are all very proud of you.”{/span}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.