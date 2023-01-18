Meigs County General Sessions/Juvenile Court Judge Casey Stokes recently received a public reprimand for an alleged public outburst late last year.
On Jan. 4, the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct sent a letter to Stokes about an incident that was claimed to happen on Oct. 11, 2022.
According to the letter, Stokes was alleged to have called a litigant in court a “tough guy” and said that he hoped he would “run into someone like (the litigant) one day.” The litigant also claimed that Stokes told him that “if someone called your grandfather an (expletive) we would be in more than a cuss fight, we would be in a fist fight, and probably to the death.”
The litigant also alleged that Stokes “mocked his wife’s disability by impersonating her movements” and told the claimant’s daughter to “shut up” as she tried to explain the wife’s neurological issue that led to erratic movements.
According to the letter, Stokes responded with his own letter on Nov. 11, 2022 and admitted to the “tough guy” remark and saying that he wanted to meet “someone like” the litigant outside court, along with telling the litigant’s daughter to shut up. He did not admit to any of the other claims and argued that the litigant had interrupted him and “they were being rude toward the opposing party.”
The board’s letter also instructed Stokes that he should be careful about following certain guidelines.
“Judges are expected to maintain the highest standards of conduct and dignity of judicial office at all times,” the board’s letter stated. “This obligation includes the specific responsibility of being dignified and courteous to those with whom the judge deals in an official capacity.”
It added that the comments Stokes admitted to “are neither dignified nor courteous and set a poor example for everyone present.”
The board’s letter also raised concerns about the perception of a lack of impartiality when something like this happens.
“In addition, a party who is the subject of overly harsh or intemperate words, such as those involved here, may reasonably perceive the judge is biased,” it noted. “Nor do such comments inspire confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary.”
The board also acknowledged Stokes’ claim that the litigant was rude during the hearing.
“However, regardless of how rude or disrespectful a participant in a legal proceeding may be, the judge cannot reciprocate,” the letter continued. “To the contrary, the more tense or difficult the situation, the more important it is for the judge to remain dignified and composed and not be drawn into an escalating situation.”
The letter concluded by noting that Stokes has received a warning in the past “concerning a lack of self-control in raising your voice and using intemperate words in court,” but that he has “taken full responsibility for your conduct and and that you have fully cooperated with disciplinary counsel throughout this matter.”
Board Chair Dee David Gay signed the letter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.