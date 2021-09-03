While Hurricane Ida did, by far, the worst of its damage in areas of Louisiana and Mississippi, its aftermath caused problems in the local area as well Monday and Tuesday.
Heavy rains drenched the area Monday night and throughout the day Tuesday, causing a variety of issues in the area that Athens Utilities had to deal with.
“Our crews have worked throughout the night for several evenings due to downed trees, car accidents and other weather related outages,” AUB officials noted on their Facebook page. “We can’t thank all our residents enough for their patience as we have worked through the outages over the last few days. The rain has not been our friend, but luckily our crews have been able to persevere and restore power to the community in a timely manner.”
Ida rainfall-caused problems that AUB officials dealt with include:
• Aug. 30: Power outages in the County Roads 568, 571 and 587 areas. An additional outage reported near Highway 39E in the Adams Road and County Road 467 area.
• Aug. 31 — Outage reported in the County Road 442/Slack Road area. Another outage reported with two spans of lines down on County Road 470 and another reported in the County Road 439 area. A downed tree on County Road 250 that led to outages.
