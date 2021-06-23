Officials with Athens City Schools are in the process of learning what will and won’t be allowed under a new law intended to ban a controversial viewpoint from being taught in schools.
During the Athens City School Board’s monthly meeting on June 14, Board Member Johnny Coffman asked Director of Schools Robert Greene how the system will be affected by the law.
“There’s been a lot of talk about critical race theory,” Coffman said. “Is that going to affect anything y’all talk about?”
In May, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed into law Senate Bill 623, which was sponsored by State Sen. Mike Bell (R-Riceville) and is set to take effect on July 1.
The bill enacted and changed a variety of education-related processes, including that it prohibits any local education agency from teaching or promoting the following concepts:
• “One race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex;
• “An individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, is inherently privileged, racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or subconsciously;
• “An individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment because of the individual’s race or sex;
• “An individual’s moral character is determined by the individual’s race or sex;
• “An individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex;
• “An individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or another form of psychological distress solely because of the individual’s race or sex;
• “A meritocracy is inherently racist or sexist, or designed by a particular race or sex to oppress members of another race or sex;
• “This state or the United States is fundamentally or irredeemably racist or sexist;
• “Promoting or advocating the violent overthrow of the United States government;
• “Promoting division between, or resentment of, a race, sex, religion, creed, nonviolent political affiliation, social class, or class of people;
• “Ascribing character traits, values, moral or ethical codes, privileges, or beliefs to a race or sex, or to an individual because of the individual’s race or sex.”The bill allows the following to be taught or promoted in schools:
• “The history of an ethnic group, as described in textbooks and instructional materials adopted in accordance with present law concerning textbooks and instructional materials;
• “The impartial discussion of controversial aspects of history;
• “The impartial instruction on the historical oppression of a particular group of people based on race, ethnicity, class, nationality, religion, or geographic region;
• “Historical documents that are permitted under present law, such as the national motto, the national anthem, the state and federal constitutions, state and federal laws, and supreme court decisions.”Greene noted that, at this point, he’s not sure how much impact it will have on the local system.
“We’re receiving guidance (on the law),” Greene said, adding that he’ll be at a conference in Gatlinburg to learn about it and then someone will be brought in to meet with principals “in regard to all new legislation and that.”
Greene said the wording of the law will be important on how much it impacts local schools.
“Is it going to have some impact? Yes. It’s very difficult to say you’re not going to teach things that may have happened, but we’re just going to follow the law,” he said, adding that “the hard part will be when you see state law conflict with federal law.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.