MCMINN COUNTY
The following meetings will be held on Monday, April 26, in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse: Emergency Services Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. to approve bid of new truck; Landfill Committee will meet at 7 p.m. to discuss the purchase of new equipment; Delinquent Tax Committee will meet at 7:15 p.m. to discuss contract for auction company; and County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m.
E-911 Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday, April 27, at 5 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center. This meeting date was changed due to numerous scheduling conflicts. David Shpigler will be providing a follow-up presentation regarding updated agency fee information, which is related to a meeting held April 1.
ATHENS
Board of Education will hold a work session at noon on Wednesday, April 28, at the Administration Building.
ETOWAH
Utilities Board will meet on Monday, April 26, at 6 p.m. at the Etowah Community Center.
City Commission will meet on Monday, April 26, at 6:30 p.m. at the Etowah Community Center.
