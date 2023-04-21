Local residents who have made efforts to better the community were recognized Thursday night during the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce’s 77th Annual Meeting at the Barn at Faith Farms.
Six community awards were presented to local residents, honoring them for their various achievements and efforts over the course of the year and their lifetime.
The awards presented include Farmer of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Mother of the Year, Young Woman of the Year, Young Man of the Year and the Febb Ensminger Burn Woman of the Year.
The award recipients are:
Farmer of the Year
Andy Bryant was announced as the 2022 winner of the Farmer of the Year award.
Bryant has “spent his life working in and promoting American agriculture,” according to UT Ag Extension Agent Tim Woods, who presented the award. Woods also noted that Bryant has “followed in his grandfather’s footsteps over the years” in this career.
He worked on a local dairy farm at a young age and, at the age of 14, he bought his first herd of beef cattle and “knew that’s where God wanted him to be.”
He moved to Kansas for some time to learn about running a larger beef herd. Since moving back to McMinn County, Bryant has married and they have four children.
He and Annette operate a commercial Angus business and they opened Harmony Hill Market about three years ago where customers can buy cuts of beef, lamb and pork.
Bryant has also served on the Cattlemen’s Association and has won several awards for his work as a farmer.
“Less than 1.7% of the American population feeds 40% of the planet,” Bryant noted after accepting his award. “Those farmers and ranchers free up 80% of your time.”
Bryant added that he’s happy to receive the award and is pleased to live here full time.
“I’m very honored and appreciative,” he said. “We love McMinn County and we’re proud to be McMinn County producers.”
Teacher of the Year
Ingleside Elementary School teacher Chrissi McConkey was named the 2022 Teacher of the Year by award sponsor Tennessee Wesleyan University President Dr. Tyler Forrest.
McConkey has taught for 23 years and Forrest noted that she has “consistently risen to the top of high performing teachers in our community.”
She began her career at Westside School before spending the “overwhelming majority” of her career at Ingleside. She received her bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Wesleyan University, master’s degree from University of Tennessee at Knoxville and education specialist degree at Lincoln Memorial University.
Awards she has received include winning teacher of the year three times, Pre-K through 4th grade teacher of the year, Athens City Schools district level teacher of the year and a regional finalist for Tennessee teacher of the year.
“She believes her core beliefs as an educator have a ripple effect on her students,” Forrest said. “She lets data drive the foundations of her teaching. She noted motivation is critical in her students’ success.”
Mother of the Year
Betty Gentry was named the 2022 winner of the Mother of the Year award during the banquet.
Award presenter Paul Willson noted that Gentry has been “highly successful raising her own children,” including one of her sons — McMinn County Mayor John Gentry.
However, he said part of the reason she won the award was for helping to raise children throughout the community.
“To a great extent, the reason she is being honored tonight is the many decades she has given herself to community service that has had positive impacts,” Willson said.
He said one of her children’s nomination letters read that “mother truly showed us how to love others regardless of their plight, struggle or lot in life.”
Gentry originally came here from Puerto Rico and earned her bachelor’s degree from Hiwassee College. She has spent time volunteering at both Full Circle Medical Center and Women at the Well, as well as being a Sunday School teacher.
She has four children, 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and three children-in-law.
“I am truly shocked,” Gentry said. “I just can’t believe this.”
She said she truly enjoys working with Women at the Well and Full Circle and she appreciates the people her children have become.
“I think them for everything,” she said. “I honor them tonight — they’ve been wonderful children and grandchildren.”
Young Woman of the Year
Whitney Kimball Coe was named the 2022 Young Woman of the Year award winner.
Main Street Athens Director Lisa Dotson, who presented the award, noted that her nominators described Coe as someone who “loves her family, cares about people, has high energy and passion for the community and has a fierce passion for making Athens a place for everyone to thrive and live their best life.”
Coe “wears many hats” in the community, according to Dotson, including being a founding member of both All-McMinn Modern Professionals and Main Street Athens and the Athens Thrive Regional Partnership team.
She also founded the Civic Saturday event.
She currently serves as the director of programs for the Center for Rural Strategies. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Queens University of Charlotte in North Carolina, her master’s degree from Appalachian State University and she is pursuing a master of divinity degree from Yale Divinity School.
She has also been a columnist for The Daily Post-Athenian for several years.
Coe noted that her current work includes “caring for the values, love and care I’ve received from all of you in McMinn County.” Rural communities, she noted, are the “heartbeat of a nation.”
“I’ve watched many women in my life do some amazing things,” she said. “Thank you so much for this award.”
Young Man of the Year
Drew Holbrook has been named the 2022 Young Man of the Year award winner.
Forrest presented this award as well and noted that Holbrook “quickly climbed to the top of the list” of several highly qualified nominees.
“He is a true servant leader that works diligently to serve our community yet seeks no recognition for it,” Forrest said.
Holbrook is a banker by trade who graduated from McMinn Central High School, University of Tennessee at Knoxville for his bachelor’s degree and Southeastern School of Banking and the graduate school of banking at LSU.
He began his career at Citizen’s National Bank, moved on to Athens Federal and CapStar and then currently is at Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union.
He has been a member of organizations such as the Etowah Rotary Club, Athens Kiwanis Club, McMinn County Economic Development Authority board, McMinn County Let’s Read 20 board and Etowah Main Street board.
He was also a member of The DPA’s 20 Under 40 class.
“I can personally attest to his passion for serving our community all the while maintaining both a busy personal and professional schedule,” Forrest said.
Holbrook noted that he is “surprised and honored” to receive the recognition and added that he is “not sure I’m deserving or not.”
Holbrook said he’s “not that special,” but has had “a lot of good people around me my whole life. I’ve been blessed with a number of great people to work with.”
Woman of the Year
Former City of Athens Mayor Ann Davis was named the winner of the 2022 Febb Ensminger Burn Woman of the Year award.
Crescent Sock Company owners Sandra Boyd and Cathy Allen presented the award to Davis, noting that she is “well deserving of this honor” and she “exemplifies what every citizen should aspire to.”
Davis grew up in Athens, graduating from McMinn County High School and Tennessee Wesleyan University and was a major part in organizing the celebration of Athens’ 200th anniversary.
She currently serves as the director of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum and has also been an Athens chamber board member.
Davis was unable to be there in person, but her friend Meredith Willson had her watching remotely on her phone and that allowed Davis to make some comments.
“I’m in a state of shock,” she said. “I’m very, very honored.”
Davis is the third winner of the relatively new award, following Mintie Willson and Harriel Blair.
“It is a tremendous honor to follow two women I love and respect so much,” Davis said. “I thank the good Lord so much for living in this community.”
