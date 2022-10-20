CASA Corridor has been awarded a $50,100 Growth Grant from the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association for Children.
CASA Corridor recruits, trains and supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect.
Grants will support the following activities:
• Program development in counties where a program does not exist
• Program expansion directly adjacent to or in close proximity to counties that require CASA/GAL services
• Addressing gaps in service and increasing capacity
• Capacity building to serve 100% of the children before the juvenile courts
The National CASA GAL Growth Grant will enable CASA Corridor to focus on expanding service to qualifying children in McMinn, Meigs, and Rhea counties.
“CASA Corridor’s greatest need is to hire a part-time Advocate Supervisor who will support the activities of advocates who are appointed to speak out for the growing number of children appointed in both Meigs and Rhea counties. CASA Corridor is also seeking a Volunteer Coordinator who will be responsible for training, recruiting, and scheduling activities for advocates” said Frances Witt-McMahan, Executive Director of CASA Corridor of East Tennessee. “CASA continues to have a priority on recruiting and training additional child advocates who can speak on behalf of vulnerable children who need a consistent caring adult as they navigate through the court and/or foster care system.”
There are 950 CASA/GAL state organizations and local programs operating in 49 states and the District of Columbia. This funding is provided under the OJJDP FY2021 VOCA Children’s Advocacy National Subgrant Program (CFDA #16.756) to manage a national grant awards program on behalf of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) primarily for the purpose of increasing the number Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA)/Guardian ad Litem (GAL) volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect and are the subject of civil court child abuse and neglect proceedings. National CASA/GAL administers the grants program under a cooperative agreement with OJJDP which is authorized pursuant to the Victims of Child Abuse Act, 34 USC §20323.
