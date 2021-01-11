The University of Tennessee System announced updated plans for in-person learning for the spring semester at campuses across the state Wednesday.
“We continue to diligently monitor the situation across the state to make adjustments in the best interest of our students, faculty and staff,” said UT President Randy Boyd.
• UT Knoxville
The University of Tennessee, Knoxville will continue with plans to start on Jan. 20 with a mix of in-person, online and hybrid classes. Dorm move-in will begin on Jan. 16.
The campus will conduct weekly sentinel testing and begin the semester with restrictions to maintain social distancing in and out of the classroom for the safety of the campus community.
For more information, visit https://www.utk.edu/coronavirus/
• UT Chattanooga
Classes at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga will begin on Jan. 19; however, the campus will delay the start of most in-person classes until Feb. 1. Dorm move-in will begin Jan. 14.
For more information, visit https://blog.utc.edu/coronavirus/dashboard/more-information/return-to-campus/
• UT Martin
Classes at the University of Tennessee at Martin will begin in virtual format Jan. 14 -Jan. 21; the university will continue to monitor conditions. Residence-hall move-in will begin Friday, Jan. 8.
For more information, visit www.utm.edu
• UT Health Science Center
The University of Tennessee Health Science Center will continue to operate with clinical and in-person lab classes in-person. Lectures will remain virtual.
For more information, visit https://uthsc.edu/coronavirus/campus-updates/index.php
Each campus will be sending out specific communications to their faculty, students and staff regarding the impact to its respective campuses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.