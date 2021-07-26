Officials with Meigs County Schools plan on starting the new school year as close to normal as possible.
The process of returning to a more normal setup began last month during the system’s summer school.
“Summer school went really well,” Meigs County Schools Director Clint Baker said. “It was very beneficial to the students who attended.”
He noted all students in attendance were given a pre-test and a post-test to give the schools information on the progress of the students.
“The tests were given through the state and we showed a lot of improvement in those four weeks,” Baker expressed. “It was a big success.”
He believes the summer school helped them “make progress” in helping their students catch up on material they may have struggled with during the pandemic last year.
“I wouldn’t say that we are where we need to be, I don’t know if anybody would make up that much in four weeks, but we were able to make some gains,” Baker noted. “From the first day to the last day we have seen an increase in the material the students understood according to our benchmark testing.”
Students who attended the summer school program did so in a more traditional manner than during the 2020-2021 school year.
“We still had our COVID protocols in place as far as cleaning the building and those types of things, but as far as the students and teachers go it was more like a regular school day,” Baker noted. “We hope to do the same with next year, but as for summer school we had no issues.”
Baker stated they are being “cautiously optimistic” about the start of the new school year.
“We are trying to be as normal as possible to start the year,” Baker said. “Like anything else we learned last year that nothing is concrete and written in stone. You could have to change your protocols and those types of things very quickly but we hope to be as normal as possible.”
Baker stated the schools would remain as vigilant as they were last year concerning the virus.
“We will continue our cleaning, in the manner we did last year, as we feel it tremendously helped other illnesses and sicknesses,” he stated. “We had a tremendous drop in other viruses, like the flu and cold, so we are going to continue with our cleaning protocol, the stressing of hand washing and sanitizing, but other than that we are hoping we can get through this year.”
Baker stated the current plan is to leave things such as mask usage optional to everyone.
He noted that he would keep an eye of the current Delta variant of the virus that is making rounds across the nation.
“Hopefully through vaccinations and doing things the right way you hope that you will be OK,” he expressed. “It has been our experience with COVID that eventually you will, but we are monitoring it and hopefully our county and our school system can get through this without any issues.”
Baker stated the one thing he is most excited for involving the new school year is being able to start back as normal as possible.
“Last year was hard. It was difficult for teachers, students, families, it was difficult for everyone and that is why we are excited to at least be able to start this year as normal as possible,” he said. “We hope that we can continue that way and that is really the excitement that I am hearing from others in the county, that we can hopefully do everything as normal as possible, so we will just have to hope and see.”
