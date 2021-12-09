The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closures:
The areas to be affected are parking spaces 222, 223, and 224 on White Street, from Washington Avenue to Hornsby Street. Additionally, the sidewalk in front of these parking spaces will be closed. These closures will be from Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 6:30 a.m. until Friday, Dec. 17, at 6:30 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for building repairs.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following closures:
The areas to be affected are the sidewalk, parking spaces 155, 156, 157, and 158 on White Street, from Washington Avenue to Madison Avenue. There will also be an intermittent closure in the right-hand lane of N. White Street during the construction period. These closures will be effective until June 3 at 6:30 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for building renovations.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians and work crews, equipment, and construction material. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
The Good Faith Clinic will be in session on Dec. 14 and 28.
Good Faith Clinic provides medical care for adults under 65 in McMinn and Meigs counties who do not have health insurance. GFC meets on the campus of Christ Community Church, located at 18 S. Congress Parkway in Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.