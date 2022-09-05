The history of the City of Athens was recently detailed by a historian very familiar with the town.
Dr. Steve Byrum, a native of Athens, was on hand during the city’s recent bicentennial celebration at the Market Park Pavilion to give an overview of the city’s history. Byrum’s more than 40 books include a volume on McMinn County for the “Tennessee County History Series” (1984) as well as three editions of “The Battle of Athens.”
During his speech, Byrum recalled the story of first seeing his future wife during a girls’ basketball game at the old McMinn County High School building. Fifty-five years later, he said they’re still together.
He also recounted the “first memory of life I have as a human being,” which was a moment in Athens.
“It happened in 1949 and I was two years old,” Byrum said.
He noted he was sleeping in a crib in his childhood home when “the high school caught on fire, it almost burned down.”
“I can remember being awakened in the night with the shadows that were being cast in that room from the flames of the high school,” he said. “I can remember being awakened by a sense of urgency in the house as my father and my two older brothers made their way with dozens and dozens of other people from the community to fight to save our high school. And they mostly did.”
Along with some of his own memories, Byrum also recounted some of the research he’s done on the county over the years.
Ancient History
“We’re up here tonight celebrating 200 years of history,” Byrum said. “Think about it for a moment that archaeologists will tell you that 6,000 B.C., at about the same time that Egyptian civilizations were springing up along the Nile River in the northern part of Africa, there were human beings walking this territory and living here and learning how to appreciate the creeks and rivers that gave life to all that they did.”
Byrum then highlighted another moment that came about 5,000 years later.
“We know that 1,000 B.C. there was an active Indian culture here that continued all the way down until the 1900s and that thrived with sophistication and that thrived with safety,” he said. “A culture that people could live and grow and have their being in in very special ways.”
Spanish Arrival
In roughly 1,500 A.D., Byrum said, another group arrived here.
“Hernando de Soto came through here with a whole bunch of Spanish explorers and, in their diaries, they talked about how this was the ‘beautiful land,’ this was the ‘beautiful place,’” Byrum recalled. “I can take you to a hilltop between Calhoun and Delano looking out the end of McMinn County over toward the Hiwassee River gorge where one of my ancestors is buried and all across the front of that hillside there are Spanish conquistadors that are buried because they came across an infectious disease here in their explorations that took their lives. When they wrote letters back to Spain, they would talk about this beautiful place where their loved ones were laid to rest.”
Byrum also talked about the “great signal event” that happened in 1817.
Hiwassee Purchase
“It was called the Hiwassee Purchase, in which the federal government bought from the Indian populations all of the land from the Little Tennessee to the Hiwassee and from about Starr Mountain almost to Meigs County,” he said. “Now, if you do a big, mythic broad brush stroke it’ll sound like a bunch of white people came in that had never been here and all the Indians decided just to move on somewhere else. That would be terribly wrong.”
Byrum clarified that, in fact, there had been a great deal of cooperation here for a long time before the Hiwassee Purchase.
“There had been white Americans and Native Americans living on this space for about 100 years, building farms, trading goods, coming to places where they could meet and celebrate life together,” Byrum stressed. “Building friendships, intermarrying, building families — they learned how to live with each other and it didn’t make all that much difference here that they were white and they were Indians.”
Creation of Athens
Byrum also recalled the story of John Walker, one of the most prominent citizens of Calhoun at the time of the founding of McMinn County. Though Walker lived in Calhoun, it was determined that it wouldn’t be the best place to create the seat of government for the new county.
“Calhoun wasn’t in the middle of everything,” Byrum said. “So they had this little old place called Pumpkintown. Oh my heavens, Pumpkintown had a bad reputation. You could get anybody or anything in Pumpkintown that you wanted to get. Pumpkintown was the place people came to disappear to when they had run off from everywhere else.”
However, the county founders “had a vision” for the area, Byrum noted.
“They would create Athens in the image of that ancient place in Greece where the Parthenon stood on a hill,” Byrum said. “And they would create a place of beauty and a place of knowledge and a place of art and a place where people could live in harmony with each other with the highest values and the highest ideals.”
That hasn’t been the case throughout the entirety of Athens’ history, however, Byrum said.
Trail of Tears
“In 1829, they discovered gold in Dahlonega, Ga. on Cherokee land and powerful political figures, not the least of which was Andrew Jackson, said we’ve got to get those Indians out of there, or even anybody who legally qualifies as an Indian,” he said. “And we’ve got to give this land with all this gold to pure white people.”
That led to the Trail of Tears and Byrum said it wasn’t widely popular in this area.
“People in Athens were against it,” he said. “Charles Fleming Keith lived out the road there and he was a close personal friend of the chief justice of the American Supreme Court. He and a delegation of people from Athens went to Washington (D.C.) and they called on the Supreme Court and they said what’s happening to our Indian brothers and sisters and neighbors in Athens and McMinn County isn’t right. You read the history closely and the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Indians and in favor of the people from Athens who pled their case for their friends and their neighbors.”
That was to no avail, however, in stopping the Trail of Tears from taking place.
“Andrew Jackson got his back up and said ‘the chief justice can put out every rule he wants, let’s see him enforce it,’” Byrum recalled. “The Trail of Tears became a reality but that’s a touchstone for what is important about Athens, Tennessee.”
Byrum recalled more about the history of Athens and achievements by Athenians over the years. See more coverage of his speech in an upcoming edition of The DPA.
