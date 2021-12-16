In the Saturday, Dec. 11, edition of The DPA, a story entitled “James focused on industrial improvements, growth as calendar turns” contained a quote from Meigs County Mayor Bill James stating that “TVA has been really working hard to get broadband throughout the north and south end of our county.” However, James misspoke and it is Volunteer Energy Cooperative (VEC) that is working on broadband in the Meigs County area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.